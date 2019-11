On This Day: LBJ establishes Warren Commission

Dr. Conrad Murray closes his eyes after he was sentenced to four years in county jail for his involuntary manslaughter conviction of pop star Michael Jackson in Los Angeles on November 29, 2011. File Photo by Mario Anzouni/UPI | License Photo

On November 29, 1989, Romanian Olympic gymnastic hero Nadia Comaneci fled to Hungary. She eventually reached the United States. Photo by Darryl Heikes/UPI

On November 29, 1929, U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Richard Byrd and three crewmen became the first people to fly over the South Pole. File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

On November 29, 1981, actor Natalie Wood drowned while on a boat trip to Santa Catalina Island, Calif. UPI File Photo

Members of the Warren Commission present their report on the assassination of President John F. Kennedy to President Lyndon B. Johnson. From L-R: John McCloy, J. Lee Rankin (General Counsel), Senator Richard Russell, Representative Gerald Ford, Chief Justice Earl Warren, President Lyndon B. Johnson, Allen Dulles, Senator John Sherman Cooper, and Representative Hale Boggs. On November 29, 1963, Johnson appointed the Warren Commission to investigate the assassination of President John Kennedy. File Photo by LBJ Library/UPI

Nov. 29 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1877, Thomas Edison demonstrated a hand-cranked phonograph that recorded sound on grooved metal cylinders. Edison shouted verses of "Mary Had a Little Lamb" into the machine, which played back his voice.

In 1890, the first Army-Navy football game was played. Navy won 24-0.

In 1929, U.S. Navy Lt. Cmdr. Richard Byrd and three crewmen became the first people to fly over the South Pole.

In 1935, Nobel Prize-winning physicist Erwin Schrödinger published his famous thought experiment dubbed "Schrödinger's cat," to illustrate a paradox of quantum mechanics.

In 1947, despite strong Arab opposition, the United Nations voted for the partition of Palestine and the creation of the independent Jewish state of Israel.

In 1963, U.S. President Lyndon Johnson appointed the Warren Commission to investigate the assassination of President John Kennedy.

In 1981, actor Natalie Wood drowned while on a boat trip to Santa Catalina Island, Calif.

In 1986, movie icon Cary Grant died of a stroke at the age of 82.

In 1989, Romanian Olympic gymnastic hero Nadia Comaneci fled to Hungary. She eventually reached the United States.

In 1990, the U.N. Security Council passed a resolution authorizing "all necessary means," including military force, against Iraq if it didn't withdraw from Kuwait by Jan. 15, 1991.

In 1991, a dust storm in Coalinga, Calif., triggered a massive pileup by more than 250 vehicles on Interstate 5, killing 15 people and injuring more than 100.

In 1994, voters in Norway rejected a proposal to join the European Union.

In 2001, George Harrison, lead guitarist of the Beatles, died of cancer. He was 58.

In 2011, Dr. Conrad Murray was sentenced to four years in prison for an involuntary manslaughter conviction in the death of Michael Jackson. He was released on parole Oct. 28, 2013.

In 2012, the United Nations voted 138-9, with 31 abstentions, to give Palestinians non-member observer status.

In 2013, a police helicopter struck the roof of a crowded pub in Glasgow, Scotland. The crash killed at least eight people, including all aboard the chopper. Thirty people were injured.

In 2017, NBC fired Matt Lauer as host of the Today show after the network received a complaint accusing him of taking part in "inappropriate sexual behavior."