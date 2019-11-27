On This Day: Douglas Wilder certified as first African-American governor in U.S.

Msgr. Pasquale Macci (C), private secretary to Pope Paul VI, pushes away a crew-cut, cassock-clad man (R) trying to attack the pope with a knife at the airport in Manila, Philippines, shortly after the Pope’s arrival on November 27, 1970. UPI File Photo | License Photo

On November 27, 1924, the first Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade took place in New York. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

On November 27, 1978, a former San Francisco official killed Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk, the first openly gay official elected in California. File Photo by Pat Benic/UPI | License Photo

Virginia Gov. L. Douglas Wilder (R), beams upon receiving the 75th NAACP Spingarn Medal from former recipient Percy Ellis Sutten (L) of New York on July 12, 1990, in Los Angeles. On November 27, 1989, Wilder became the first elected African-American governor in the United States. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Nov. 27 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1901, the U.S. War Department authorized creation of the Army War College to instruct commissioned officers. It was built in Leavenworth, Kan.

In 1924, the first Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade took place in New York.

In 1940, two months after Gen. Ion Antonescu seized power in Romania and forced King Carol II to abdicate, more than 60 aides of the exiled king, including Nicolae Iorga, a former minister and acclaimed historian, were executed.

In 1970, a man with a knife attempted to injure Pope Paul VI at Manila Airport in the Philippines.

In 1978, a disgruntled former San Francisco official shot and killed Mayor George Moscone and Supervisor Harvey Milk, the first openly gay official elected in California.

In 1989, Virginia certified Douglas Wilder as the first elected U.S. African-American governor by a margin of 0.38 percent of the vote.

In 1992, a fire destroyed parts of the Hofburg Palace in Vienna, Austria, threatening the famous Lipizzaner stallions.

In 2003, U.S. President George W. Bush arrived in Iraq under the cover of darkness in a surprise visit to U.S. forces in Baghdad. The president mingled with troops gathered in a hangar for Thanksgiving dinner and joined the serving line, dishing out corn and sweet potatoes. Bush's 2 1/2 hour stay marked the first time a U.S. president traveled to Iraq.

In 2012, seven people stripped naked in U.S. House Speaker John Boehner's office to protest potential funding cuts for AIDS research. Three of the protesters, all women, were charged with lewd and indecent acts.

In 2015, a gunman was arrested following a shootout at a Planned Parenthood facility in Colorado Springs, Colo. The incident left three dead, including a University of Colorado at Colorado Springs police officer.

In 2018, the United States imposed sanctions on Nicaraguan Vice President and first lady Rosario Murillo de Ortega for corruption and human rights abuses.