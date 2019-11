On This Day: Apollo 12 returns to Earth

On November 24, 1992, the United States lowered its flag over the last U.S. base in the Philippines, ending nearly a century of military presence in its former colony. File Photo courtesy the U.S. Navy

A U.S. soldier hands out toys to children in Diyala province, 65 kilometers north of Baghdad on August 14, 2008. On November 24, 2007, a brigade of 5,000 U.S. troops left Diyala province in Iraq. It was considered the first significant pullback of American forces from the country. File Photo by Ali Jasim/UPI | License Photo

On November 24, 1917, a bomb killed two civilians and nine officers at the Milwaukee Police Department in deadliest event in U.S. police history until 9/11. Photo courtesy Milwaukee Journal

A U.S. Navy underwater demolition team swimmer assists the Apollo 12 crew during recovery operations in the Pacific Ocean on November 24, 1969. File Photo courtesy of NASA

Nov. 24 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1859, Charles Darwin's On the Origin of Species was published.

In 1863, Union Gen. U.S. Grant launched the U.S. Civil War battle of Chattanooga in Tennessee.

In 1869, women from 21 states met in Cleveland to organize the American Women Suffrage Association.

In 1874, Joseph Glidden received a patent for barbed wire, which altered the development of ranching on the Great Plains.

In 1917, nine officers and with the Milwaukee Police Department and two civilians were killed by a bomb, believed to have been made by Gallean anarchists. Prior to the attacks on September 11, 2001, this was the single most fatal event in U.S. law enforcement history.

In 1963, Lee Harvey Oswald, accused assassin of President John F. Kennedy, was fatally shot by nightclub owner Jack Ruby in the Dallas police headquarters basement two days after Kennedy was slain.

In 1969, Apollo 12 returned to Earth with astronauts Charles Conrad Jr., Richard Gordon and Alan Bean. It was NASA's second moon-landing mission.

In 1971, a passenger who became known as "D.B. Cooper" hijacked a Northwest Airlines flight from Portland, Ore., parachuted south of Seattle with a $200,000 ransom collected from the airline -- and disappeared.

In 1985, Arab commandos forced an Egypt Air jetliner to Malta and began shooting passengers, fatally wounding two. Fifty-seven other people died when Egyptian commandos stormed the jet.

In 1992, the United States lowered its flag over the last U.S. base in the Philippines, ending nearly a century of military presence in its former colony.

In 1995, Irish voters passed a referendum removing a constitutional ban on divorce.

In 2007, a brigade of 5,000 U.S. troops left Diyala province in Iraq. It was considered the first significant pullback of American forces from the country.

In 2009, two men were executed in China for involvement in the country's 2008 tainted milk scandal, which sickened 300,000 infants, killing six.

In 2012, at least 112 people were killed in a fire that swept through a clothing factory outside Dhaka, Bangladesh.

In 2014, Cleveland police fatally shot 12-year-old Tamir Rice, who was holding a toy gun. The officers involved were not charged, but the city agreed to pay his family $6 million to settle a lawsuit.

In 2015, Turkey shot down a Russian SU-24 jet near the Syrian border, saying it repeatedly ignored warnings it was in Turkish airspace. Russia called the shooting a "stab in the back" and that the jet was in Syrian airspace.

In 2018, at least 31 people died when a party boat capsized in Uganda's Lake Victoria.