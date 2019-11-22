On This Day: John F. Kennedy assassinated

On November 22, 2005, Angela Merkel was sworn in as Germany's chancellor. She was the first woman and first person from East Germany to lead the country. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

A B-2 Spirit Stealth Bomber dives behind the Gateway Arch as the air show begins at the V.P. Fair in downtown St. Louis on July 2, 2011. On November 22, 1988, the U.S. Air Force publicly unveiled the B-2 Stealth bomber for the first time before some 2,500 spectators, including members of Congress and other dignitaries. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

President Nixon leaves after taking a 5-minute tour on December 14, 1971, of the Concorde, the British-French supersonic jet. On November 22, 1977, the Concorde jetliner began scheduled flights to New York from London and Paris. File Photo by John Full/UPI | License Photo

A tourist takes a picture of a snow sculpture during the 33rd Harbin International Ice and Snow Sculpture Festival in Harbin, the capital of China's Northeastern Heilongjiang rovince, on January 7. On November 22, 1972, the U.S. State Department ended a 22-year ban on U.S. travel to China. File Photo by Stephen Shaver/UPI | License Photo

President John F. Kennedy slumps into the arms of his wife, Jackie, immediately after he was shot as his motorcade made its way through Dealey Plaza in Dallas, Texas on November 22, 1963. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Nov. 22 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1718, Edward Teach, also known as the pirate Blackbeard, was killed off North Carolina's Outer Banks during a battle with a British navy force.

In 1858, the city of Denver was founded.

In 1935, a Pan American Martin 130 "flying boat" called the China Clipper began regular trans-Pacific mail service. The flight from San Francisco to Manila, Philippines, took 59 hours and 48 minutes.

In 1943, meeting in Cairo, Egypt, President Franklin Roosevelt, British Prime Minister Winston Churchill and Chinese Premier Chiang Kai-Shek discuss ways to defeat the Empire of Japan.

In 1950, a train wreck in New York City killed 79 people.

In 1954, the Humane Society of the United States was founded.

In 1963, U.S. President John F. Kennedy, 46, in the third year of his first term, was assassinated while riding in a motorcade in Dallas. Vice President Lyndon Johnson was sworn in as the nation's 36th chief executive. Lee Harvey Oswald was charged with Kennedy's slaying but was killed before he could go to trial.

In 1972, the U.S. State Department ended a 22-year ban on U.S. travel to China.

In 1977, the Anglo-French supersonic Concorde jetliner began scheduled flights to New York from London and Paris.

In 1980, film legend Mae West died at the age of 88. She was buried in Brooklyn after a memorial service in Hollywood.

In 1988, the U.S. Air Force publicly unveiled the B-2 Stealth bomber for the first time before some 2,500 spectators, including members of Congress and other dignitaries.

In 1989, newly elected Lebanese President Rene Moawad died in bomb blast that also killed 17 other people in Syrian-patrolled Muslim West Beirut.

In 1990, British Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher resigned after 11 years in office.

In 1993, Mexico's Senate approved the North American Free Trade Agreement. Mexican President Carlos Salinas de Gortari called it a "triumph."

In 1997, New Zealanders Robert Hamill and Phil Stubbs arrived in Barbados from the Canary Islands in their boat, Kiwi Challenger, after 41 days, 1 hour and 55 minutes -- a record for rowing across the Atlantic.

In 2002, at least 100 people died in riots in northern Nigeria sparked by a religious controversy over the Miss World beauty pageant.

In 2005, Angela Merkel was sworn in as Germany's chancellor. She was the first woman and first person from East Germany to lead the country.

In 2010, about 400 people were killed and hundreds injured in a panic-driven stampede on a densely crowded suspension bridge during Cambodia's Water Festival in Phnom Penh.

In 2016, President Barack Obama awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom posthumously to Grace Hopper for her roles as a pioneering computer scientist and Navy admiral. Also awarded that day were: Tom Hanks, Ellen DeGeneres, Robert De Niro, Robert Redford, Lorne Michaels, Bruce Springsteen, Diana Ross, Cicely Tyson, Kareem Abdul-Jabbar, Michael Jordan, Vin Scully, Elouise Cobell, Bill Gates, Melinda Gates, Frank Gehry, Maya Lin and Richard Garwin.

In 2017, former Bosnian Serb commander Ratko Mladic -- dubbed the "Butcher of Bosnia" -- was sentenced by a U.N. tribunal to life in prison for war crimes and genocide.