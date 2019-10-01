A group of Occupy Wall Street Protesters get arrested after sitting on the street blocking cars from crossing the Brooklyn Bridge after a rally in Foley Square In New York City on November 17, 2011. On October 1, 2011, about 400 Occupy Wall Street protesters were arrested by New York City police when they blocked traffic on the Brooklyn Bridge. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

The light of the full moon mixes with the spray from Yosemite Falls to throw a beautiful lunar rainbow just before midnight on June 15, 2011, in Yosemite National Park. On October 1, 1890, legislation is signed by President Benjamin Harrison, creating Yosemite National Park, making it the nation's third National Park.

U.S. President Barack Obama applauds Rahm Emanuel, who is holding back tears, after Obama announced Emanuel will be replaced by Pete Rouse as White House chief of staff in the East Room of the White House in Washington on October 1, 2010.

H. Ross Perot attends the dedication ceremony for the new U.S. Air Force Memorial on October 14, 2006 in Arlington, Va. On October 1, 1992, Perot announced his candidacy for the presidency. He called his group the Reform Party.

On October 1, 2017, a gunman on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas opened fire on a crowd attending a country music festival outside, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds of others.

Oct. 1 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1890, legislation is signed by President Benjamin Harrison creating Yosemite National Park, making it the nation's third National Park.

In 1903, the first World Series opened in Boston. It was a best-of-nine competition, won by the Boston Pilgrims of the American League over the Pittsburgh Pirates of the National League.

In 1908, Henry Ford introduced the Model-T automobile, selling it for $825, and changing the way Americans would travel throughout the country.

In 1918, Arab forces under T. E. Lawrence, better known as "Lawrence of Arabia," captured Damascus. Lawrence would prove instrumental in the establishment of a provisional Arab government under Prince Faisal.

In 1936, the rebel Nationalist government in Spain named Gen. Francisco Franco its leader. He would go on to be dictator of the country from 1939 until his death in 1975.

In 1938, Nazi troops march into the Sudetenland, annexing the German-speaking border regions of Czechoslovakia.

In 1962, James Meredith enrolled at the University of Mississippi, a campus littered with the debris of a major riot that took two lives and injured at least 75 persons, tearing down the barriers of segregation at the 114-year-old school.

In 1988, Mikhail Gorbachev became the leader of the Supreme Soviet, the Soviet Union's legislative body, after the forced resignation of Andrei Gromyko.

In 1992, Dallas billionaire Ross Perot announced his candidacy for the presidency. He called his group the Reform Party.

In 1995, 10 Muslims were convicted of conspiring to conduct a terrorist campaign in the New York City area aimed at forcing the United States to drop its support of Egypt and Israel.

In 2005, 36 people, mostly foreign tourists, died in explosions at two resort restaurants on the island of Bali. More than 100 others were injured.

In 2013, a 16-day partial shutdown of the U.S. government began after Congress failed to approve a spending bill. The Office of Management and Budget later estimated the shutdown cost taxpayers $2 billion.

In 2017, a gunman on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas opened fire on a crowd attending a country music festival outside, killing 58 people and injuring hundreds of others.

In 2018, officials announced that all three North American countries agreed to the United States Mexico Canada Trade Agreement, which replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement. The countries signed the pact Nov. 30.