Sen. Jesse Helms views a bust of former President James Garfield. On September 19, 1881, Garfield, 49, who had been shot in July by a disgruntled office-seeker, died of his wounds. File Photo by Leighton Mark/UPI | License Photo

A man portraying a Revolutionary War soldier describes his garb to guests during a ceremony for the reopening of the National Museum of American History in Washington on November 21, 2008. On September 19, 1777, American soldiers won the first Battle of Saratoga in the Revolutionary War. File Photo by Roger L. Wollenberg/UPI | License Photo

Diving Olympiad Greg Louganis is introduced during the "Road to London" ceremony where the 100-day countdown to the start of the 2012 London Olympics is celebrated in Times Square on April 18, 2012, in New York City. On September 19, 1988, Louganis took the gold medal in 3-meter springboard diving at the Seoul Olympics after hitting his head on the board during preliminary competition. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 19 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1777, American soldiers won the first Battle of Saratoga in the Revolutionary War.

In 1881, U.S. President James Garfield, 49, who had been shot in July by a disgruntled office-seeker, died of his wounds. Vice President Chester Arthur was sworn in as the successor to Garfield, who had been president for 6 1/2 months. His assassin was executed in 1882.

In 1893, with the signing of the Electoral Bill by Gov. David Boyle, New Zealand became the first country to grant national voting rights to women.

In 1955, after a decade of rule, Argentine President Juan Domingo Peron was deposed in a military coup.

In 1957, the United States conducted its first fully contained underground nuclear weapon test in Nevada. Scientists at the time theorized the heat and pressure from the blast could've turned rocks into rubies, sapphires or even diamonds under the rubble.

In 1985, an earthquake collapsed hundreds of buildings, killed at least 7,000 people and injured thousands of others in Mexico City.

In 1988, U.S. swimmer Greg Louganis took the gold medal in 3-meter springboard diving at the Seoul Olympics after hitting his head on the board during preliminary competition.

In 1995, The Washington Post published a manifesto by Theodore Kaczynski, the so-called Unabomber, who carried out 16 bombings across the United States from 1978-95, killing three people. Kaczynski was arrested in 1996 and was sentenced to eight life sentences in prison.

In 2006, Thailand Premier Thaksin Shinawatra was overthrown in a bloodless military coup.

In 2010, 42-year-old Frenchman Philippe Croizon, a quadruple amputee, swam across the English Channel in 13 1/2 hours. Croizon covered the 21 miles with flippers attached to the stumps of his legs and special steering attachments in the arm areas.

In 2017, a 7.1-magnitude earthquake shook central Mexico, killing more than 350 people, including dozens of children in the rubble of a school.