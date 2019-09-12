Trending Stories

Hundreds arrested worldwide in cyberscam crackdown
California church leaders arrested for forced labor of homeless
Remembering 9/11 after 18 years: 'That day made us stronger'
Drivers, charging stations face obstacles amid rising EV use in U.S.
Tornado rips through Sioux Falls, S.D., hits hospital
Notable deaths of 2019
Notable deaths of 2019

Latest News

France urges victims to come forward in Epstein probe
Famous birthdays for Sept. 12: Jennifer Hudson, Ian Holm
On This Day: Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie deposed
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Sept. 12, 2019
In their own words: Presidential candidates share vision in books
 
