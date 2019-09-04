On This Day: Comedian Joan Rivers dies at 81

People gather and take pictures on 42nd Street in Manhattan to see a Manhattanhenge event in New York City on July 11, 2016. On September 4, 1609, navigator Henry Hudson discovered the island of Manhattan. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Olympic swimming champion Mark Spitz admires the cover of Sports Illustrated magazine featuring Michael Phelps whose eight gold medal wins at the Bejing China 2008 Olympics finally broke Spitz 1972 record of seven golds. Spitz won his then-record-setting seventh gold on September 4, 1972. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Joan Rivers arrives for the 79th Annual Academy Awards, held at the Kodak Theatre in Hollywood, California, on February 25, 2007. The comedian died September 4, 2014, at age 81. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Sept. 4 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1609, navigator Henry Hudson discovered the island of Manhattan.

In 1957, Arkansas Gov. Orval Faubus called out the National Guard to prevent nine African-American students from entering Central High School in Little Rock.

In 1972, U.S. swimmer Mark Spitz became the first athlete to win seven gold medals in a single Olympic Games. The record stood until American swimmer Michael Phelps won eight golds at the Beijing Olympics in 2008.

In 1982, a fire in a Los Angeles apartment house killed 25 people after Humberto Diaz de la Torre set the building on fire amid a dispute with the apartment's manager. He pleaded guilty to murder and received a 625-year prison sentence.

In 1991, South African President F.W. de Klerk proposed a new Constitution. It provided for universal voting rights and opened Parliament to all races.

In 2014, caustic comedienne Joan Rivers, whose cutting barbs were often aimed at celebrities, including herself, died at the age of 81 at a hospital in New York City. Her daughter, Melissa, said, "My mother's greatest joy in life was to make people laugh."

In 2016, Mother Teresa was declared a saint by Pope Francis nearly 20 years after her death.

In 2018, Colin Kaepernick, the football player who drew support and criticism for kneeling during the national anthem before NFL games, was revealed as the face of Nike's new advertising marking the 30th anniversary of its "Just Do It" motto.