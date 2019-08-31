On This Day: Mount McKinley renamed Denali

Thomas Edison holds a replica of his first lamp, which had the power of 16 candles, in 1929. On August 31, 1897, Edison was awarded a patent for his movie camera, the Kinetograph. UPI File Photo | License Photo

A U.S. soldier inspects the site of a roadside bomb attack in Baghdad, Iraq on June 22, 2009. On August 31, 2010, U.S. President Barack Obama announced the end of the American combat mission in Iraq, seven years after the war began. File Photo by Ali Jasim/UPI | License Photo

An Iraqi soldier stands guard during the reopening of the Al-Aima bridge which spans the Tigris River linking the centuries-old neighborhoods of Kadhimiyah and Adhamiyah on November 11, 2008, in Baghdad. Authorities in Baghdad opened the bridge linking historic Sunni and Shiite districts that was closed in 2005 after nearly 1,000 Shiite pilgrims perished in a deadly stampede. File Photo by Ali Jasim/UPI | License Photo

On August 31, 2006, Norwegian police recovered "The Scream" and "Madonna," paintings by artist Edvard Munch that had been stolen two years before from the Munch Museum in Oslo. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

On August 31, 2015, President Barack Obama renamed Mount McKinley to Denali, the traditional native name of North America's highest peak. File photo by bcampbell65/Shutterstock

Aug. 31 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1897, Thomas Edison was awarded a patent for his movie camera, the Kinetograph.

In 1888, prostitute Mary Ann Nichols became the first reported victim of the London serial killer known as "Jack the Ripper."

In 1903, a Packard automobile completed a 52-day journey from San Francisco to New York, becoming the first car to cross the nation under its own power.

In 1955, William G. Cobb demonstrated the first solar car, a miniature he dubbed the sunmobile, at the General Motors car show in Chicago.

In 1986, an Aeromexico DC-9 collided with a single-engine plane over Cerritos, Calif., killing 82 people, including 15 on the ground.

In 1997, Britain's Princess Diana died of injuries following a car accident in Paris that also killed her companion, Dodi Fayed, and their driver, Henri Paul.

In 2003, a Russian K-159 nuclear-powered submarine was lost in the Barents Sea, claiming the lives of nine of its 10-member crew. Russian authorities blamed negligence by navy officials.

In 2005, close to 1,000 people, most of whom were Shiite pilgrims, died in a stampede and the partial collapse of a bridge over the Tigris River in northern Baghdad.

In 2006, Norwegian police recovered The Scream and Madonna, paintings by artist Edvard Munch that had been stolen two years before from the Munch Museum in Oslo.

In 2010, U.S. President Barack Obama announced the end of the American combat mission in Iraq, seven years after the war began.

In 2015, President Barack Obama renamed Mount McKinley to Denali, the traditional native name of North America's highest peak.

In 2016, Brazil's Federal Senate voted 61-20 in favor of removing Dilma Rousseff from the presidency over accusations she broke budget laws. Vice President Michel Temer became acting president.

In 2018, A Star is Born, which was nominated for a Best Picture Academy Award and won the Oscar for Best Song, premiered at the Venice Film Festival. The film, the third remake of a 1937 film by the same name, starred Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.