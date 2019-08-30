On This Day: Lockheed, Martin Marietta agree to merger

Foreign Minister Mamoru Shigemitsu and Gen. Yoshijiro Umezu of Japan sign the "complete capitulation of Japan" on September 2, 1945, aboard the USS Missouri in Tokyo. On August 30, 1945, Gen. Douglas MacArthur landed in Japan to oversee the country's formal surrender at the end of World War II. File Photo by Ed Hoffman/UPI

Storm surge from Hurricane Carol batters the coast of Connecticut on August 31, 1954. On August 30, 1954, Hurricane Carol prompted evacuations in North Carolina. File Photo courtesy NOAA

A visitor walks past a US made Lockheed Martin army surface to surface missile on the opening day of the Eurosatory international exhibition for Land and Land-air Defene in Villepinte, north of Paris, June 12, 2006. The show is to run until June 16. (UPI Photo/Eco Clement) | License Photo

Aug. 30 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 30 B.C., Cleopatra, queen of Egypt and lover of Julius Caesar and Mark Antony, killed herself following the defeat of her forces by Octavian, the future first emperor of Rome.

In 1780, Gen. Benedict Arnold betrayed the United States when he promised secretly to surrender the fort at West Point to the British army. He fled to England and died in poverty.

In 1918, Fanta Kaplan, a member of the Socialist Revolutionary Party, attempted to assassinate Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Lenin, shooting him twice. He survived wounds to each shoulder, one of which pierced his lung.

In 1945, Gen. Douglas MacArthur landed in Japan to oversee the country's formal surrender at the end of World War II. MacArthur told United Press Japan's "punishment for her sins, which is just beginning, will be long and bitter."

In 1954, Hurricane Carol prompted evacuations along the North Carolina coast. The storm later battered states along the northern eastern seaboard and killed 72 people.

In 1967, the nomination of Thurgood Marshall to the U.S. Supreme Court was confirmed. Marshall was the first African American to sit on the court.

In 1983, Guion Bluford became the first African-American astronaut in space.

In 1994, the Lockheed and Martin Marietta corporations agreed to a merger that would create the largest U.S. defense contractor.

In 2003, more than 120 people, including prominent Shiite cleric Ayatollah Mohammad Baqir al-Hakim, were killed in a bomb attack on Iraq's Imam Ali Mosque.

In 2011, two senior U.S. Justice Department officials charged with overseeing the failed government gun-smuggling "sting" operation dubbed "Fast and Furious" were replaced amid bitter congressional criticism of the mission. The plan was to pass thousands of weapons to suspected Mexican gun smugglers and trace them to drug leaders, but hundreds of firearms were lost, some showing up at crime scenes, including the 2010 slaying of a U.S. Border Patrol agent.

In 2018, the films Roma and The Favourite, both Academy Award Best Picture nominees, premiere at the Venice Film Festival.