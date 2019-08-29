Trending Stories

U.S. cotton industry quietly faces crisis from China trade war
U.S. cotton industry quietly faces crisis from China trade war
Justice Department sues Baltimore for discriminating against black police applicants
Justice Department sues Baltimore for discriminating against black police applicants
Islamic State still a global threat with $300M at disposal, U.N. officials warn
Islamic State still a global threat with $300M at disposal, U.N. officials warn
Democrats face Wednesday deadline to qualify for 3rd debate
Democrats face Wednesday deadline to qualify for 3rd debate
Queen agrees to close British Parliament; opponents outraged
Queen agrees to close British Parliament; opponents outraged

Photo Gallery

 
Notable deaths of 2019
Notable deaths of 2019

Latest News

Queer icon Holland aims to bring more LGBT representation to K-pop
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
'Rage rooms' gain popularity among women, owners say
On This Day: Graf Zeppelin completes around-the-world flight
Famous birthdays for Aug. 29: Rebecca De Mornay, Liam Payne
 
Back to Article
/