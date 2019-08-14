Trending Stories

Suspected Oslo mosque shooter appears in court bruised, beaten but smiling
Officer, gunman killed in California highway shootout
Newark distributes bottled water to residents after lead filters fail
Hackers can hijack your digital photos for ransom, experts warn
Hong Kong riot police clash with activists inside partly closed airport

Photo Gallery

 
Notable deaths of 2019

Latest News

Pakistan asks U.N. Security Council to meet on Kashmir crisis
Famous birthdays for Aug. 14: Marcia Gay Harden, Magic Johnson
On This Day: Lunar Orbiter 1 begins orbit of moon
High school tennis players sue over championship conflict with Sabbath
African swine fever continues relentless spread through Asia and Europe
 
Back to Article
/