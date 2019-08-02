On This Day: John Dean sentenced in Watergate scandal

George W. Bush, his wife Laura Bush, Dick Cheney and his wife Lynne Cheney acknowledge cheers from the delegates at the conclusion of the Republican National Convention in Philadelphia on August 3, 2000. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

A woman looks at a rare historic copy of the Declaration of Independence written in Thomas Jefferson's hand at the New York Public Library in New York City on July 3, 2014. On August 2, 1776, the Declaration of Independence, adopted on July 4, was signed by members of the Continental Congress. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

First presidential selfie ever? Republican presidential nominee Warren G. Harding and his pick for vice president, Calvin Coolidge, pictured together at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C., on June 30, 1920. On August 2, 1923, Harding died of a stroke in a San Francisco hotel at the age of 58. He was succeeded by Coolidge. File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

Former Nixon White House counsel John Dean addresses the American Civil Liberties Union conference in Washington on October 17, 2006. On Aug. 2, 1974, Dean was sentenced to one to four years in prison for his part in the Watergate coverup. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Aug. 2 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1776, the Declaration of Independence, adopted on July 4, was signed by members of the Continental Congress.

In 1923, U.S. President Warren G. Harding died of a stroke in a San Francisco hotel at the age of 58. He was succeeded by Vice President Calvin Coolidge.

In 1934, with the death of German President Paul von Hindenburg, Chancellor Adolf Hitler became absolute dictator of Germany under the title of fuehrer, or "leader."

In 1968, a major earthquake in the Philippines rocked Manila, killing 307 people.

In 1974, John Dean, counsel to U.S. President Richard Nixon, was sentenced to one to four years in prison for his part in the Watergate coverup. Dean's sentence was reduced and he was released after four months.

In 1985, 135 people died in the crash of a Delta Air Lines L-1011 jet at Dallas-Fort Worth International Airport.

In 1990, Iraq invaded neighboring Kuwait after weeks of tension over disputed land and oil production quotas.

In 1992, Jackie Joyner-Kersee became the first woman to win consecutive Olympic gold medals in the heptathlon.

In 2000, the Republican Party nominated George W. Bush and Dick Cheney to head its ticket for the November elections.

In 2014, an accidental explosion in an eastern China factory that authorities said had unsafe conditions killed about 75 people and injured scores of others.

In 2018, Apple became the first publicly traded company to reach a trillion-dollar market capitalization.