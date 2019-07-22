Trending Stories

Severe storms cut power to 365,000 amid sweltering heat
One struck, seven injured in lightning strike on Florida beach
Sen. Johnny Isakson breaks ribs in D.C. fall
SpaceX cargo launch to space station now targeting Wednesday
Puerto Ricans return to streets as Democratic hopefuls call for Rosselló's resignation

Photo Gallery

 
Notable deaths of 2019

Latest News

Scientists scramble to learn why monarch butterflies are dying so quickly
Famous birthdays for July 22: Alan Menken, John Leguizamo
On This Day: Longest solar eclipse of 21st century
UPI Almanac for Monday, July 22, 2019
Robert Morgenthau, Manhattan's longest-serving district attorney, dies at 99
 
Back to Article
/