Trending Stories

Ex-CBP commander faces 25 years for gun-running, tax evasion
Farmers celebrate proposed changes to nation's migrant farmworker program
Chicago Police Board fires 4 officers for alleged cover-up of fatal shooting of black teenager
13 Philadelphia police officers fired for social media posts
Iran airs video of drone shooting; Trump warns Tehran

Photo Gallery

 
This week in Washington

Latest News

UPI Almanac for Saturday, July 20, 2019
On This Day: Armstrong, Aldrin step foot on the moon
Famous birthdays for July 20: Josh Holloway, Sandra Oh
Watch live: Soyuz to carry crew to ISS on 50th anniversary of Apollo 11
Bills GM believes veteran running back LeSean McCoy can still play at high level
 
Back to Article
/