Trending Stories

Jet lands in Florida, claiming new aviation records for circling the globe
Alex Acosta resigns as labor secretary over role in sex case plea deal
Watch: U.S. Coast Guard apprehends narco-sub with 16,000 pounds of cocaine
World races to develop African swine fever vaccine
Parts of Louisiana under hurricane warning as Tropical Storm Barry nears

Photo Gallery

 
Women's World Cup: Team USA defeats Netherlands for second title

Latest News

On This Day: George Zimmerman acquitted of shooting Trayvon Martin
Famous birthdays for July 13: Ken Jeong, Patrick Stewart
UPI Almanac for Saturday, July 13, 2019
Rep. Ocasio-Cortez, fellow Democrats testify on 'cruelty' of border facilities
Markets close at record highs amid rumors of Fed interest rate cut
 
Back to Article
/