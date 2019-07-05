Trending Stories

Police: Body of missing 2-year-old Virginia boy found
Police hunt Oklahoma couple fleeing child abuse charges
6.4-magnitude earthquake shakes Southern California
Trump honors military, calls for unity during 'Salute to America'
Trump administration working holiday to resolve census question

Photo Gallery

 
Women's World Cup: Team USA defeats England

Latest News

Supertanker suspected of transporting Iranian oil to Syria seized
On This Day: U.S. stops accepting Haitian refugees
Famous birthdays for July 5: RZA, Megan Rapinoe
UPI Almanac for Friday, July 5, 2019
Summer reading: 10 books being adapted for film, TV
 
Back to Article
/