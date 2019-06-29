On This Day: Bernie Madoff sentenced to 150 years for Ponzi scheme

Flames from the solid rocket boosters lit up the clouds of smoke and steam trailing behind shuttle Atlantis on May 19, 2000, as it lifted off on mission STS-101. On June 29, 1995, the U.S. shuttle Atlantis docked with the Russian space station Mir for the first time. UPI File Photo | License Photo

On June 29, 2006, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled U.S. President George W. Bush didn't have authority, under military law or the Geneva Conventions, to set up military tribunals for terror suspects at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

On June 29, 1974, Isabel Peron took over as president of Argentina for her ailing husband, Juan Peron, who died two days later. File Photo courtesy of Archivo General de la Nación

Bernard Madoff, pictured March 12, 2009, in New York, was sentenced to 150 years in prison on June 29, 2009. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1853, the U.S. Senate ratified the $10 million Gadsden Purchase from Mexico, adding more than 29,000 square miles to the territories of Arizona and New Mexico and completing the modern geographical boundaries of the contiguous 48 states.

In 1933, Fatty Arbuckle, silent film comedian and one of Hollywood's most beloved personalities until a manslaughter charge (he was eventually acquitted) ruined his career, died while preparing a comeback. He was 46.

In 1972, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that capital punishment, as then administered by individual states, was unconstitutional.

In 1974, Isabel Peron took over as president of Argentina for her ailing husband, Juan Peron, who died two days later. Her official presidency began July 1, 1974.

In 1992, doctors in Pittsburgh reported the world's first transplant of a baboon liver into a human patient. The recipient, a 35-year-old man, survived three months.

In 1995, a Seoul department store collapsed, killing some 500 people.

In 1995, the U.S. shuttle Atlantis docked with the Russian space station Mir for the first time. NASA's chief said the docking marked "a new era of friendship and cooperation" between the two countries.

In 2003, Hollywood legend Katharine Hepburn died at the age of 96 after a six-decade career in which she won four Oscars in the Best Actress category.

In 2006, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled U.S. President George W. Bush didn't have authority, under military law or the Geneva Conventions, to set up military tribunals for terror suspects at Guantanamo Bay in Cuba.

In 2009, Bernard Madoff, mastermind of a multibillion-dollar Ponzi scheme, was sentenced to 150 years in prison. The federal judge who imposed the sentence in New York City said Madoff's crimes were "extraordinarily evil." Madoff apologized in the courtroom, saying, "I am responsible for a great deal of suffering and pain."

In 2012, thousands of people at a rally in Cairo demanded that the military transfer full power to new Egyptian President Mohamed Morsi, who told the crowd, "There is no power above people power." Morsi was ousted by the military just over a year later.

In 2017, Iraqi forces captured Mosul's Great Mosque of al-Nuri, the mostly destroyed structure where Islamic State leader Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi is believed to have declared a "caliphate" exactly three years earlier.

In 2018, Drake released his fifth studio album titled Scorpio and used the project to confirm rumors he has fathered a son.