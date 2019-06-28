On This Day: Stonewall riots kick off gay rights movement

International Monetary Fund Managing Director Christine Lagarde holds a news briefing at the IMF headquarters in Washington, D.C. on July 6, 2011. On June 28, 2011, the IMF's executive board named Lagarde chairman, the first woman to lead the organization. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

President Richard Nixon gives a White House news conference on June 29, 1972. On June 28, 1972, Nixon announced that no more draftees would be sent to Vietnam unless they volunteered for service in the Asian nation. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Protesters, including current and former Scouts, protest in front of the Circle Ten Council Headquarters in Dallas, Texas, on August 21, 2000. On this day in 2000, the U.S. Supreme Court rules that the Boy Scouts of America had a constitutional right to exclude gay members. File Photo by Ian Halperin/UPI | License Photo

Veteran referee Mills Lane inspects the right ear of defending heavyweight champion Evander Holyfield after challenger Mike Tyson bit it in Round 3 of their title fight on June 28, 1997, at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas. Tyson was disqualified moments later after biting Holyfield's left ear. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Heir to the Austro-Hungarian throne Archduke Franz Ferdinand and his wife, Sophie, get into a motor car to depart from the City Hall, Sarajevo, shortly before they were assassinated by the Serbian nationalist Gavrilo Princip on June 28, 1914. File Photo courtesy Imperial War Museums

People stop to take pictures of the Stonewall Inn during LGBT Pride Month on June 19. On June 28, 1969, the clientele of the Stonewall Inn rioted after it was raided by police. The event is considered the start of the gay liberation movement. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1778, the Continental Army under command of Gen. George Washington defeated the British at Monmouth, N.J.

In 1838, Victoria was crowned queen of England. She would rule for 63 years, 7 months.

In 1914, Archduke Ferdinand of the Austro-Hungarian Empire was assassinated in Sarajevo, Bosnia, an act considered to have ignited World War I.

In 1919, World War I officially ended with the signing of the Treaty of Versailles.

In 1969, the clientele of a New York City gay bar, the Stonewall Inn, rioted after it was raided by police. The event is considered the start of the gay liberation movement.

In 1971, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the use of public funds for parochial schools was unconstitutional.

In 1972, President Richard Nixon announced that no more draftees would be sent to Vietnam unless they volunteered for service in the Asian nation.

In 1997, Mike Tyson bit off a piece of one of heavyweight boxing champion Evander Holyfield's ears during a title fight in Las Vegas.

In 2000, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that the Boy Scouts of America had a constitutional right to exclude gay members. The ban was lifted in January 2014.

In 2007, the American bald eagle was removed from the endangered species list. Officials of the Interior Department said the eagle, which had been declared endangered in 1967, was flourishing and no longer imperiled.

In 2009, Honduran President Manuel Zelaya, rousted out of bed in the middle of the night by soldiers, was forced from office and into exile in Costa Rica in the culmination of a bitter power struggle over proposed constitutional changes. He was in exile for more than a year.

In 2011, the International Monetary Fund's executive board named Christine Lagarde chairman, the first woman to lead the organization.

In 2012, the U.S. Supreme Court upheld the constitutionality of the new healthcare law known as the Affordable Care Act.

In 2016, militants opened fire and set off explosions at Turkey's Ataturk Airport, killing 45 people and leaving more than 230 injured. Turkish officials blamed the Islamic State.

In 2018, five people -- four journalists and a sales assistant -- died after a gunman opened fire at the Annapolis, Md., office of the Capital Gazette newspaper.