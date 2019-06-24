On This Day: Berlin Blockade begins

Jackie Gleason (L), who died on this day in 1987, and George Burns in 1974. Burns was honored with a Golden Award from American Guild of Variety Artists for his lifetime career in show business. UPI File Photo | License Photo

South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford (R), seen in an October 29, 2008, file photo at a Committee on Ways and Means hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington with Trenton, N.J., Mayor Douglas Palmer, admitted to an extramarital affair on June 24, 2009, after he disappeared from South Carolina for a week, secretly traveling to Argentina with his mistress. File Photo by Alexis C. Glenn/UPI | License Photo

U.S. Air Force Douglas C-47 transport planes prepare to take off from Tempelhof Airport during the Berlin airlift in August 1948. On June 24, 1948, Soviet forces blockaded the western zones of Berlin, setting the stage for the Berlin airlift to support the 2 million people of the divided German city. File Photo by USAF

On this date in history:

In 1901, Pablo Picasso's artwork had its first exhibition in Paris.

In 1908, former president Grover Cleveland died in Princeton, N.J., at the age of 71.

In 1948, Soviet forces blockaded the western zones of Berlin, setting the stage for the Berlin airlift to support the 2 million people of the divided German city.

In 1975, an Eastern Airlines Boeing 727 en route from New Orleans crashed at New York's Kennedy International airport, killing 113 people. There were 11 survivors.

In 1986, Raquel Welch won a $10.8 million verdict against MGM, which she said ruined her career by firing her from the 1980 movie Cannery Row.

In 1993, a Yale professor was injured by a mail bomb, the second sent by Ted Kaczynski, the so-called Unabomber, in two days. It was the 14th bomb Kaczynski sent since the 1970s.

In 2009, South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford admitted to having an extramarital affair with a woman in Argentina. He resigned as chairman of the GOP governors association but stayed on as governor and was later elected to Congress.

In 2010, John Isner defeated Nicolas Mahut in a first-round match played over three days at Wimbledon. The match -- longest in pro-tennis history -- took 11 hours, 5 minutes and 183 games to decide a winner.

In 2012, the Muslim Brotherhood's Mohamed Morsi was elected president of Egypt. The military removed him from the office in 2013 and he was later sentenced to death for his role in a mass prison break in 2011.

In 2013, Belgian Steve Darcis, ranked 135th in the world, upset Rafael Nadal at Wimbledon, the first time the Spanish star ever lost in the opening round of a Grand Slam event.

In 2016, British Prime Minister David Cameron announced his plan to resign after Britain voted to leave the European Union.

In 2018, Turkish voters re-elected Recep Tayyip Erdogan as prime minister.