On This Day: Germany votes to move capital to Berlin

First lady Michelle Obama talks to pupils from Elizabeth Garrett Anderson school during a Q and A session at Christchurch College Oxford on May 25 2011. On June 20, 1214, the Universe of Oxford was chartered.

On June 20, 1967, the American Independent Party was formed to back George Wallace of Alabama for president.

The Brandenburg Gate is seen before the start of a ceremony commemorating the 20th anniversary of the fall of the Wall in Berlin on November 9, 2009. On June 20, 1991, the German Parliament voted to move its capital from Bonn to Berlin.

On this date in history:

In 1214, the University of Oxford in England was chartered.

In 1893, a jury in Fall River, Mass., acquitted Lizzy Borden in the ax murders of her father and stepmother.

In 1898, the U.S. Navy seized Guam, the largest of the Mariana Islands in the Pacific, during the Spanish-American War. The people of Guam were granted U.S. citizenship in 1950.

In 1900, in response to widespread foreign encroachment upon China's national affairs, Chinese nationalists launched the so-called Boxer Rebellion in Beijing.

In 1945, Secretary of State Edward Stettinius, Jr. approved the resettlement of Wernher von Braun and his team of Nazi rocket scientists to the United States. Von Braun would go on to lead the U.S. space program.

In 1963, the United States and Soviet Union agreed to establish a hot line communications link between Washington and Moscow.

In 1967, the American Independent Party was formed to back George Wallace of Alabama for president.

In 1977, oil began to flow through the $7.7 billion, 789-mile Alaska pipeline.

In 1988, armed forces commander Lt. Gen. Henri Namphy declared himself leader of Haiti in a military coup overthrowing President Leslie Manigat.

In 1991, the German Parliament voted to move its capital from Bonn to Berlin.

In 2004, Pakistan and India reached agreement on banning nuclear testing.

In 2009, insurgents, striking in a series of attacks as U.S. troops pulled out of Iraq as planned, set off a truck bomb near a Shiite mosque in northern Iraq, killing 82 people and injuring 250.

In 2010, Juan Manuel Santos easily defeated former Bogota Mayor Antanas Mockus to become Colombia's president.

In 2017, Uber founder Travis Kalanick resigned as the company's chief executive officer after months of scandal saw investors lose faith in the controversial tech mogul.