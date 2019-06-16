On This Day: SLA member Kathleen Ann Soliah arrested

On June 16, 1909, President Taft recommended the adoption of a constitutional amendment giving the federal government the right to levy and collect an income tax. File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

On this date in history:

In 1883, the New York Giants had the first Ladies' Day baseball game.

In 1909, President William Howard Taft, in a message to Congress, recommended the adoption of a constitutional amendment giving the federal government the right to levy and collect an income tax.

In 1940, Marshal Henri-Philippe Petain becomes prime minister of the Vichy government in France.

In 1963, the Soviet Union put the first woman into space, cosmonaut Valentina Tereshkova.

In 1999, police arrested Kathleen Ann Soliah, a member of the terrorist Symbionese Liberation Army, which kidnapped newspaper heiress Patty Hearst. She pleaded guilty to planting bombs and a role in killing a bank customer during a robbery. Soliah, who later changed her name to Sara Jane Olson, was released from prison in 2009.

In 2005, Sgt. Leigh Ann Hester, 23, of Bowling Green, Ky., became the first female soldier to receive the Silver Star for bravery in combat in the Iraq war.

In 2011, U.S. Rep. Anthony Weiner, D-N.Y., announced he would resign after admitting he sent sexually suggestive photos on social networks Facebook and Twitter. He left office the following week.

In 2012, Saudi Arabia announced the death of Crown Prince Nayef bin Abdulaziz al-Saud eight months after he became heir to the throne. He was succeeded as crown prince by Salman bin Abdulaziz al-Saud.

In 2013, Justin Rose won the U.S. Open at Merion Golf Club in suburban Philadelphia. He was the first player from Britain to win the event since Tony Jacklin in 1970.

In 2018, husband and wife recording artists Jay-Z and Beyonce released a new album called Everything is Love exclusively on the Tidal streaming service.