On This Day: Allied troops launch D-Day invasion on Normandy

Olympic swim champ Michael Phelps talks with children at a YMCA in New York City on August 28, 2008. On June 6, 1844, the Young Men's Christian Association -- YMCA -- was founded in London. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Portrait of women's suffragist Susan B. Anthony taken by renowned photographer Frances Benjamin Johnston between 1900 and 1906. On this day in 1872, Anthony was fined for voting in an election in Rochester, N.Y. She refused to pay the fine and a judge allowed her to go free. File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

On June 6, 1968, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, died the day after he was struck by an assassin's bullets in California. He was 42. UPI File Photo | License Photo

On June 6, 1944, hundreds of thousands of Allied troops began crossing the English Channel in the D-Day invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe. It was the largest invasion in history. File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Coast Guard.

On this date in history:

In 1844, the Young Men's Christian Association -- YMCA -- was founded in London.

In 1872, feminist Susan B. Anthony was fined for voting in an election in Rochester, N.Y. She refused to pay the fine and a judge allowed her to go free.

In 1933, the first drive-in movie theater opened -- in Camden, N.J.

In 1944, hundreds of thousands of Allied troops began crossing the English Channel in the D-Day invasion of Nazi-occupied Europe. It was the largest invasion in history.

In 1966, James Meredith, who in 1962 became the first African American to attend the University of Mississippi, was shot by a sniper during a civil rights "March Against Fear" walk in the South. Meredith was hospitalized and recovered from his wounds, later rejoining the long march, which he had originated.

In 1968, Sen. Robert F. Kennedy, Democratic presidential candidate and former U.S. attorney general, died the day after he was struck by an assassin's bullets in California. He was 42.

In 1972, a coal mine explosion in Rhodesia (now Zimbabwe), trapped 464 miners underground. More than 425 people died.

In 1981, a train conductor braked too hard to avoid hitting a cow, causing several cars in his train to slip off the tracks in rainy weather. The cars slid off a bridge into a swollen river, drowning an estimated 600 people in India.

In 1982, thousands of Israeli forces pushed deep into Lebanon in an effort to defeat Palestinian guerrillas sheltering in the southern border region and near the capital of Beirut. Syria said its forces joined the fighting in a major escalation of the conflict.

In 1993, the Guatemalan legislature elected Ramiro de Leon Carpio as president to replace ousted leader Jorge Serrano.

In 2009, a fire that inspectors said began in a tire store next door destroyed a childcare center in Hermosillo, Mexico, killing 35 children ages 1-5 and injuring about 100 others.

In 2018, President Donald Trump granted clemency for Alice Johnson, a first-time, non-violent drug offender who was given a life sentence without parole. TV personality Kim Kardashian West visited the White House to plead her case.