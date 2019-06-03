On This Day: Radical feminist author shoots Andy Warhol

Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, re-elected to another seven-year term on this day in 2014, waves after speaking to the Syrian parliament in Damascus on June 6. During his speech, Assad stressed that "we will liberate every inch of Syria" from the terrorists. Photo by SANA/UPI

Then-Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Barack Obama, D-Ill., talks to members of the media as he leaves the Capitol building in Washington on June 4, 2008. On this day in 2008, he surpassed the needed 2,118 delegates to become the democratic presidential nominee. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Andy Warhol (C) stands in front of a limited edition serigraph of Princess Grace of Monaco on June 1, 1984, in Philadelphia. On June 3, 1968, radical feminist author and actor Valerie Solanas shot Warhol at his New York City studio The Factory. File Photo by George Bilyk/UPI | License Photo

On this date in history:

In 1888, the comic baseball poem "Casey at the Bat" was published in the Sunday edition of the San Francisco Examiner.

In 1937, the Duke of Windsor, formerly King Edward VIII, married divorcee Wallis Warfield Simpson of Baltimore after abdicating the British throne.

In 1940, waves of German bombers raided Paris, killing 48 people, damaging buildings and narrowly missing U.S. Ambassador William C. Bullitt.

In 1965, Gemini IV astronaut Ed White made the first American "walk" in space. White, attached to a 25-foot cord, was outside the spacecraft for 23 minutes. He later said the order to end his spacewalk was the "saddest moment" of his life.

In 1968, radical feminist author and actor Valerie Solanas shot artist Andy Warhol at his New York City studio The Factory. Warhol survived the shooting after a five-hour operation to repair damage to several internal organs.

In 1989, Iran's Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, leader of the Islamic revolution, died 11 days after surgery to stop internal bleeding.

In 2004, CIA Director George Tenet resigned.

In 2008, U.S. Sen. Barack Obama of Illinois clinched the Democratic presidential nomination on the final day of the party's primary season.

In 2011, Jack Kevorkian, 83, the Michigan physician known as "Dr. Death," died. His advocacy for assisted suicide created havoc for medical ethicists and law agencies.

In 2012, a Dana Air jetliner crashed into a two-story apartment building in a densely populated suburb of Lagos, Nigeria, killing 153 people on the plane and 10 on the ground.

In 2014, Bashar al-Assad, Syria's president, was handed another seven-year term in an election ignored and scorned by the opposition in the war-torn country.

In 2017, a van mowed down pedestrians on London Bridge and the drivers stabbed people at nearby bars and restaurants, killing seven victims. Police fatally shot the attackers and the Islamic State claimed credit for both attacks.

In 2018, Guatemala's Fuego volcano erupted, sending lava ash into nearby villages and killing more than 100 people.