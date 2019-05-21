On This Day: Series of massive Chilean earthquakes begins

Red Cross volunteer Beatrice Abbot hugs Samantha Eskvowitz in Port-au-Prince, Haiti on January 16, 2010. Clara Barton founded the Red Cross on this day in 1881. Photo by Talia Frenkel/American Red Cross/UPI | License Photo

Aviator Amelia Earhart pictured sitting in the cockpit of her Electra airplane. On May 21, 1932, Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic, flying from Newfoundland, Canada, to Ireland. UPI File Photo

A mother and daughter reflect at a candlelight vigil May 22,1998, in Springfield, Ore., for victims of a shooting at the high school the previous Thursday. UPI File Photo | License Photo

A series of earthquakes starting May 21, 1960, toppled houses in Valdivia, Chile. File Photo courtesy of Pierre St. Amand/National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

On this date in history:

In 1832, the first Democratic Party national convention convened in Baltimore.

In 1856, Lawrence, Kan., was burned by pro-slavery forces.

In 1881, Clara Barton founded the American Red Cross.

In 1924, Nathan Leopold and Richard Loeb kidnapped and killed Bobby Franks, 13, of Chicago, in a "thrill killing" that was often called "the crime of the century." They were given life sentences. Loeb was killed in prison; Leopold was paroled after serving 33 years.

In 1927, Charles Lindbergh landed the Spirit of St. Louis in Paris, completing the first non-stop solo flight across the Atlantic in 33 1/2 hours.

In 1932, five years to the day after Charles Lindbergh ended his historic flight, Amelia Earhart became the first woman to fly solo across the Atlantic from Newfoundland, Canada, to Ireland. She completed her flight in 13 1/2 hours.

In 1960, the first of what would become a series of earthquakes that lasted through early June rattled just south of Santiago, Chile. The so-called Valdivia earthquake the next day was the most powerful earthquake ever recorded with a magnitude of between 9.4 and 9.6 on the richter scale. Up to 7,000 people died in the temblors.

In 1988, Russian leader Mikhail Gorbachev, in an effort to consolidate power, sacked the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan after bloody nationalist demonstrations over the disputed region of Nagorno Karabakh.

In 1991, former Indian Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi was assassinated while campaigning.

In 1998, two students were killed and 25 wounded by a classmate who opened fire in a high school cafeteria in Springfield, Ore. The 15-year-old shooter, Kipland "Kip" Kinkel, had also killed his parents. He was sentenced to 111 years in prison.

In 2003, an earthquake near Algiers, Algeria, killed more than 2,200 people and injured another 10,000.

In 2018, former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama announced they teamed up with Netflix to produce new films and TV series with the streaming company.