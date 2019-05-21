Trending Stories

Texas police: Transgender woman killed weeks after filmed assault
Iran promises 'crushing response' after Trump's tweet threat
Supreme Court rules in favor of Wyoming's Native American hunters
Temple memorial set ablaze to honor Parkland school shooting victims
Trump's Mideast peace plan met by Palestinians with heavy skepticism

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the Cannes Film Festival

Latest News

Famous birthdays for May 21: Loretta Lynch, Tom Daley
On This Day: Series of massive Chilean earthquakes begins
UPI Almanac for Tuesday, May 21, 2019
Terrorism, additional murder charges filed against accused Christchurch shooter
WFP: Aid to Yemen will be suspended unless Houthi rebels allow access to those in need
 
Back to Article
/