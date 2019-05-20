On This Day: U.S. troops seize Hamburger Hill

A path of destruction is seen in the aftermath of a series of tornadoes in Moore, Okla., May 21, 2013. On May 20 a series of tornadoes swept through severals towns south of Oklahoma City leaving a path of destruction and killing at least 24 people. File Photo by J.P. Wilson/UPI | License Photo

On May 20, 1927, Charles Lindbergh took off from New York in his single-engine monoplane, "The Spirit of St. Louis," bound for Paris. File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

Sen. Edward "Ted" Kennedy, D-Mass., was, on this day in 2008, diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor. Kennedy died more than a year later on August 25, 2009. File Photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI | License Photo

A U.S. Army photographer and assistant climb through the devastated landscape on Dong Ap Bia in South Vietnam on May 31, 1969, 11 days after U.S. forces captured the island in the so-called battle of Hamburger Hill during the Vietnam War. File Photo courtesy of the U.S. Army Military History Institute

On this date in history:

In 526, up to 300,000 people were killed in an earthquake in Syria and Antioch.

In 1506, Christopher Columbus died in Spain.

In 1873, Levi Strauss and Jacob Davis were granted a patent for blue jeans with copper rivets.

In 1927, Charles Lindbergh took off from New York in his single-engine monoplane, "The Spirit of St. Louis," bound for Paris. While he winged his way across the Atlantic, his mother taught her chemistry class at Cass Technical High School as usual.

In 1969, in one of the more infamous and bloody battles of the Vietnam War, U.S. troops seized Dong Ap Bia mountain, commonly known as Hamburger Hill.

In 1974, Judge John Sirica ordered U.S. President Richard Nixon to turn over tapes and other records of 64 White House conversations on the Watergate affair.

In 1989, Chinese Premier Li Peng declared martial law in Beijing in response to heightened student demonstrations in Tiananmen Square.

In 1995, President Bill Clinton permanently closed Pennsylvania Avenue in front of the White House after more than 200 years of mostly unimpeded traffic.

In 1999, a high school student in Georgia opened fire on his classmates, injuring six of them before surrendering to school authorities. The same day, President Bill Clinton and first lady Hillary Clinton met in Littleton, Colo., with students, teachers and families of the victims of the previous month's deadly shootings at Columbine High School.

In 2002, East Timor, a small Pacific Coast nation, gained independence from Indonesia. It is called Timor Leste.

In 2008, U.S. Sen. Edward Kennedy, D-Mass., 76, a champion of liberal causes in the Senate for more than four decades, was diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor. Kennedy died Aug. 25, 2009.

In 2013, a tornado struck the Moore, Okla., area near Oklahoma City, killing 24 people, injuring more than 300 and destroying many buildings, including two elementary schools.

In 2018, King Mswati III announced he was changing the name of his country, Swaziland, to eSwatini, which means "land of the Swazis."