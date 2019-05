On This Day: Gandhi arrested, put in British jail in India

President Nixon honored the Apollo 14 Astronauts with a White House dinner on March 1, 1971, and presented them with NASA's distinguished Service Medal. Astronaut Alan Shepard (L), after receiving his medal, jokes wth the president, causing Nixon to cover his face with laughter. On May 5, 1961, Shepard became the United States' first man in space in a brief sub-orbital flight. File Photo by John Full/UPI | License Photo

British Prime Minister Tony Blair stands with his family (L-R) Nicky, Euan, Cherie, Leo and Katherine, at No.10 Downing St. after winning a record third term in power on May 6, 2005. File Photo by Hugo Philpott/UPI | License Photo

Umaru Yar'Adua, president of Nigeria, addresses the 62nd General Assembly at the United Nations on September 26, 2007 in New York City. On May 5, Yar'Adua died after a long illness and Goodluck Jonathan, the vice president, assumed the presidency. File Photo by Monika Graff/UPI | License Photo

Darrell Roderick of Kansas City, Mo., helped salvage items from his mother-in-law's property May 5, 2003, after a tornado tore through the area the night before. File Photo by Todd Feeback/UPI | License Photo

Mahatma Gandhi stands with his arms around two female relatives in New Delhi, India, ca. 1947. On May 5, 1930, British and Indian troops were put on alert in the major cities throughout India following the arrest and incarceration of Gandhi. File Photo by Bert Brandt/Acme Newspictures/UPI

May 5 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1821, Napoleon Bonaparte died in exile on the island of St. Helena.

In 1847, the American Medical Association was founded in Philadelphia.

In 1862, Mexican troops, outnumbered 3-1, defeated invading French forces of Napoleon III.

In 1904, Cy Young of the Boston Americans pitched Major League Baseball's first perfect game in a 3-0 win over Philadelphia.

In 1925, biology teacher John Scopes was arrested for teaching Darwin's theory of evolution in violation of Tennessee state laws.

In 1930, British and Indian troops were put on alert in the major cities throughout India following the arrest and incarceration of Mahatma Gandhi.

In 1932, Sen. George W. Norris, R-Neb., leader of the western insurgent Republicans, bolted the party and threw his support behind Gov. Franklin D. Roosevelt for president.

In 1942, Japanese forces stormed the Philippine island of Corregidor in a bid to capture a strategic access point to Manila Bay. By 9:30 a.m. on May 6, the Japanese had taken control of the island fortress.

In 1945, Elsie Mitchell and five neighborhood children were killed in Lakeview, Ore., when a Japanese balloon they had found in the woods exploded. They were listed as the only known World War II civilian fatalities in the continental United States.

In 1961, astronaut Alan Shepard became the United States' first man in space in a brief sub-orbital flight from Cape Canaveral.

In 1981, imprisoned Irish-Catholic militant Bobby Sands died after refusing food for 66 days in protest of his imprisonment by British authorities as a criminal rather than a political prisoner.

In 1995, a surprise hail storm and flash flooding in Dallas left 17 people dead. It was the worst recorded hail storm in the United States in the 20th century.

In 1996, Jose Maria Aznar became prime minister of Spain.

In 2003, authorities said a two-day wave of tornadoes killed about 40 people in Kansas, Missouri and Tennessee. About 400 tornadoes would go on to strike several Southern states over a nine-day period, killing 42 people and causing nearly $1 billion in damage.

In 2005, British Prime Minister Tony Blair was elected to a third term.

In 2010, Nigerian President Umaru Yar'Adua died after a long illness and Goodluck Jonathan, the vice president, assumed the presidency.

In 2018, Justify, ridden by jockey Mike Smith, won the 144th Kentucky Derby at a rain-soaked Chuchill Downs. The horse would go on to become the 13th horse to win the Triple Crown.