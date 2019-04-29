Trending Stories

Baltimore police: One dead among eight shot
Seven found dead in two Tennessee homes; man in custody
Woman who was slain at synagogue was trying to protect rabbi
Pope Francis donates $500,000 to assist Central American migrants
Crane collapse in Seattle kills four, injures three in cars

Honorees Taylor Swift, Emilia Clark attend Time 100 gala

Latest News

Famous birthdays for April 29: Master P, Katherine Langford
On This Day: Final Oldsmobile is manufactured
UPI Almanac for Monday, April 29, 2019
Amazon to offer prime members free one-day shipping
Uber passenger killed in Texas shooting
 
