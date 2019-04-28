Trending Stories

Woman dead, suspect detained in synagogue shooting near San Diego
Shootout in Sri Lanka raid on Easter bombing suspects kills 16
On This Day: Popes John XXIII, John Paul II canonized
Boy, 5, thrown from mall balcony 'alert and conscious'
Chicago airport cancels over 500 flights as snow falls

Photo Gallery

 
Honorees Taylor Swift, Emilia Clark attend Time 100 gala

Latest News

On This Day: Roof of Aloha Airlines plane rips off midflight
Famous birthdays for April 28: Penelope Cruz, Ann-Margret
UPI Almanac for Sunday, April 28, 2019
Crane collapse in Seattle kills four, injures three in cars
Pakistan's vaccination campaign suspended after worker killed
 
Back to Article
/