Tiger attacks zookeeper at Topeka Zoo

April 20 (UPI) -- Officials are searching for answers after a Sumatran tiger attacked a zookeeper Saturday morning at the Topeka Zoo in Kansas.

The unnamed female zookeeper is recovering at a local hospital after receiving cuts in the arm, back, head and neck. The attack happened after 9:15 a.m. when a 7-year tiger named Sanjiv "tackled" an unnamed female zookeeper.

"A few people did see the attack," Molly Hadfield, a spokeswoman for the City of Topeka, told ABC.

Brendan Wiley, director of the Topeka Zoo, said that while the incident was unfortunate, the tiger "did what a wild tiger does."

Wiley says the zookeeper was the tiger's primary caretaker. The other tigers at the zoo were put into their enclosure before being let back out. Sanjiv is still being held in his cell.

After the attack, the zoo closed for 45 minutes before reopening.

Wiley also said that the tiger will not be euthanized for the attack.

Sumatran tigers normally weigh between 165 and 308 pounds.