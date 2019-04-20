Storms calm after claiming at least 5 lives

April 20 (UPI) -- Most of the United States can expect pleasant weather this Easter Sunday after harsh storms ripped through the nation over the last three days.

Between Wednesday and Friday, reports of 31 tornadoes stretched from Florida to Texas, with a massive blast charging through Avon, N.C., on Saturday morning at 90 mph.

On Friday, an 8-year-old girl died after heavy winds pushed down a tree onto a home in Florida.

In all, the storm has reportedly killed five people, as of Friday afternoon.

The storms last made its last thrust on Saturday morning, dumping heavy rain from Maine to Washington, D.C.

"The most disruptive weather is expected to shift into New England with the greatest chance for flooding across Maine," Brett Edwards, a meteorologist for AccuWeather reported.

AccuWeather expects localized flash flooding and some isolated thunderstorms with hail to strike areas in the mid-Atlantic, Ohio Valley and New York state throughout the weekend.'