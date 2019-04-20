Ex-U.S. Marine arrested in link to N. Korea embassy raid in Spain

Christopher Ahn, a former U.S. Marine and member of a self-declared human rights group known as Free Joseon, was arraigned in a Los Angeles federal district court on Friday. Photo by Mariscal/EPA-EFE

April 20 (UPI) -- Authorities in the United States have arrested an ex-marine Friday in connection with the February raid of North Korea's embassy in Spain.

Christopher Ahn, a former U.S. Marine and member of a self-declared human rights group known as Free Joseon, was arraigned on Friday in a Los Angeles federal district court. At the request of his lawyer, Ahn's case was sealed by the court.

Free Joseon, which says it wants to overthrow North Korea's leader Kim Jong-Un, claimed the raid was an effort to help U.S. intelligence officials.

In February, at least 10 masked intruders from the group raided North Korea's embassy in Spain at night, took computers and hard drives, and tied up staff members, one of whom was an attache they tried convincing to defect.

The intruders eventually fled to the U.S.

The FBI reportedly raided the apartment of the group's leader Adrian Hong, Free Joseon's leader and a U.S. citizen.

Lee Wolosky, Hong's lawyer, said he was upset because: "the U.S. Department of Justice has decided to execute warrants against U.S. persons that derive from criminal complaints filed by the North Korean regime."

"The last U.S. citizen who fell into custody of the Kim regime returned home maimed from torture and did not survive," Lee Wolosky, Hong's Lawyer, told BBC News. Wolosky is referring to U.S. college student Otto Warmbier, who was imprisoned after visiting North Korea in 2016. Warmbier later died returning to the United States and falling into a coma.

"We have received no assurances from the U.S. government about the safety and security of the U.S. nationals it is now targeting."

In March, Free Joseon reportedly claimed responsibility for the raid, and admitted to stealing to computers and hard drives before giving them to the FBI. They say the hard drives may contain information with "enormous" intelligence value.

The raid took place five days before President Donald Trump attended his second summit with Kim Jong Un, in an attempt to convince the North Korean leader to abandon the country's nuclear weapons program.

Now, a Spanish court wants the group extradited Madrid.