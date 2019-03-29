Trending Stories

$768M Powerball ticket sold in Wisconsin
2 officers shot, sword-wielding suspect killed inside Church of Scientology
Adultery, gay sex to be punishable by stoning in Brunei
32 dead after truck rams through crowd in Guatemala
EU denies Israel's claim to Golan Heights

Photo Gallery

 
Hasmonean-era village excavated in Jerusalem

Latest News

On This Day: 23rd Amendment ratified; D.C. residents get the vote
UPI Almanac for Friday, March 29, 2019
Famous birthdays for March 29: Elle Macpherson, Brendan Gleeson
Trump's pick for No. 3 Justice Department job withdraws name
March Madness Sweet 16 roundup: Gonzaga, Purdue reach Elite Eight
 
Back to Article
/