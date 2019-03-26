On This Day: Egypt, Israel sign peace treaty

Russian President Vladimir Putin gestures as he addresses students and employees of the Bauman State Technical University in Moscow on November 21, 2000. On March 26, 2000, acting Russian President Vladimir Putin was elected president by a more than 20 percent margin. Putin won a third term in 2012. File Photo by Maxim Marmur/UPI | License Photo

On March 26, 1953, U.S. Dr. Jonas Salk announced he had successfully tested a vaccine against poliomyelitis, the virus that causes polio. File Photo courtesy Salk Institute

Egyptian president Anwar Sadat and Israeli prime minister Menachem Begin sign the Egypt–Israel Peace Treaty in Washington, DC, on March 26, 1979, with United States president Jimmy Carter acting as witness to the proceedings. UPI File Photo | License Photo

March 26 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1830, the Book of Mormon was published.

In 1953, U.S. Dr. Jonas Salk announced he had successfully tested a vaccine against poliomyelitis, the virus that causes polio.

In 1971, East Pakistan achieved independence as Bangladesh.

In 1975, the city of Hue in South Vietnam fell to the North Vietnamese army.

In 1979, Israel and Egypt signed a peace treaty at the White House, ending 30 years of hostilities.

In 1991, Mali's dictator, Gen. Moussa Traore, was overthrown in a violent overnight military coup. Fifty-nine people died.

In 1992, former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson, convicted of raping a teenage beauty pageant contestant, was sentenced to six years in prison. Tyson was released after three years.

In 1997, 39 members of the Heaven's Gate religious cult were found dead in a large house in Rancho Mirage, Calif., in what authorities said was a mass suicide.

In 1998, Bill Clinton became the first U.S. president to visit South Africa.

In 1999, Dr. Jack Kevorkian, the euthanasia advocate, was convicted of second-degree murder in an Oakland County, Mich., courtroom for the videotaped "medicide" of a man suffering from Lou Gehrig's disease.

In 2000, acting Russian President Vladimir Putin was elected president by a more than 20 percent margin. Putin won a third term in 2012.

In 2006, Ukraine's opposition Regions Party won the parliamentary elections, with former Prime Minister Viktor Yanukovych returning to his post under President Viktor Yushchenko.

In 2014, a National Labor Relations Board regional director ruled that Northwestern University scholarship football players were employees of the school and entitled under federal law to form a union.

In 2018, adult film actor Stormy Daniels, born Stephanie Clifford, filed a defamation lawsuit against President Donald Trump's personal lawyer Michael Cohen after he denied her allegations she had an affair with Trump.