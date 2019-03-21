On This Day: Piccard, Jones are 1st to circle globe by balloon

President Ronald Reagan (R) shares a laugh with Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev as they prepare to sign the historic arms control agreement between the two countries December 8, 1987. On March 21, 1985, Gorbachev had renewed his call for detente with the West, while Reagan stated that it was ''high time'' for a U.S.-Soviet summit. UPI File Photo | License Photo

On March 21, 1984, a nuclear-powered Soviet submarine collided with the U.S. aircraft carrier, the USS Kitty Hawk, in the Sea of Japan but no significant damage was reported. File Photo by Lee McCaskill/U.S. Navy | License Photo

Spectators line the walls of Alcatraz Island to watch Emirates New Zealand take on defender Oracle Team USA in race eight of the America's Cup series on San Francisco on September 14, 2013. On March 21, 1963, the U.S. prison on San Francisco Bay's Alcatraz Island was closed. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

On March 21, 1999, Bertrand Piccard and Brian Jones landed near Cairo after becoming the first people to circle the globe by balloon. UPI File Photo | License Photo

March 21 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1413, Henry V was crowned king of England.

In 1617, Pocahontas died in England at about age 22. Three years earlier, she converted to Christianity, took the name Rebecca and married Englishman John Rolfe.

In 1790, Thomas Jefferson of Virginia became the first U.S. secretary of state.

In 1857, 100,000 people were killed in an earthquake in Tokyo.

In 1945, 7,000 Allied planes dropped more than 12,000 tons of explosives on Germany during a single World War II daytime bombing raid.

In 1952, Cleveland disc jockey Alan Freed organized the first rock 'n' roll concert -- the Moondog Coronation Ball.

In 1962, Soviet Premier Nikita Khrushchev pledged that Russia would cooperate with the United States in the peaceful exploration of space.

In 1963, the U.S. prison on San Francisco Bay's Alcatraz Island was closed.

In 1965, more than 300 civil rights demonstrators, led by Martin Luther King Jr. and protected by Army and federalized National Guard troops, began a four-day march from Selma to Montgomery, Ala., to demand federal protection of voting rights. This was the main Selma-Montgomery march. Two previous attempts had stopped in Selma -- one blocked by state troopers on March 7 ("Bloody Sunday"); the other halted voluntarily on March 9.

In 1984, a nuclear-powered Soviet submarine collided with the U.S. aircraft carrier, the USS Kitty Hawk, in the Sea of Japan but no significant damage was reported.

In 1985, Soviet leader Mikhail Gorbachev chaired his first regular Politburo meeting since taking power and renewed his call for detente with the West. Meanwhile, President Ronald Reagan stated that it was ''high time'' for a U.S.-Soviet summit and that he was ready to meet with Gorbachev.

In 1989, Dick Clark retired from hosting the TV show American Bandstand after 33 years.

In 1999, Bertrand Piccard and Brian Jones landed near Cairo after becoming the first people to circle the globe by balloon.

In 2005, a 17-year-old boy at the Red Lake Indian Reservation in Minnesota killed nine people, injured several others and then killed himself.

In 2010, the first eruption of a volcano in southern Iceland since the 1820s forced the evacuation of 450 people, but there were no reports of injuries or major property damage.

In 2011, surgeons at a Boston hospital said they had performed the first full-face transplant in the United States on a Texas man burned in a 2008 electrical accident.

In 2018, Facebook founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg released a statement acknowledging mistakes and a "breach of trust" after it was revealed data analytics firm Cambridge Analytics collected more than 50 million users' private information without permission.