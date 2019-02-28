On This Day: Federal agents raid Waco, Texas, compound

Britain's Prince Harry walks out of the woods after observing a combat simulation during a visit at the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, New York, on June 25, 2010. On February 28, 2008, Prince Harry was pulled from the front lines in Afghanistan immediately after word got out that he was on army duty. He had spent 10 weeks in the war zone. File Photo by Emmanuel Dunand/Pool | License Photo

Radio newsman Paul Harvey is awarded his hood after receiving an honorary doctor of journalism degree during the commencement ceremonies at Washington University in St. Louis on May 18, 2007. Harvey died February 28, 2009. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Special counsel and former U.S. Sen. John C. Danforth points to where shell casings were found at the Branch Davidian compound, in Waco, Texas, during a news conference July 21, 2000. On February 28, 1993, federal agents attempting to serve warrants on the Branch Davidian compound near Waco, Texas, were met with gunfire that left five dead. File Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 28 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1784, the Methodist Church was chartered by John Wesley.

In 1844, an explosion rocked the "war steamer" USS Princeton after it test-fired one of its guns. The blast killed or injured a number of top U.S. government officials who were aboard.

In 1885, the American Telephone and Telegraph Co. was incorporated in New York as a subsidiary of American Bell Telephone.

In 1935, nylon was invented by DuPont researcher Wallace Carothers.

In 1942, Japanese forces landed in Java, the last Allied bastion in the Dutch East Indies.

In 1983, the concluding episode of the long-running television series M*A*S*H drew what was then the largest TV audience in U.S. history.

In 1986, Swedish Prime Minister Olof Palme was assassinated on a street in Stockholm.

In 1992, a bomb blast blamed on the IRA ripped through a London railway station, injuring at least 30 people and shutting down the British capital's rail and subway system.

In 1993, federal agents attempting to serve warrants on the Branch Davidian religious cult's compound near Waco, Texas, were met with gunfire that left at least five people dead and 15 injured, and marked the start of a month-and-a-half-long standoff.

In 1994, NATO was involved in combat for the first time in its 45-year history when four U.S. fighter planes operating under NATO auspices shot down four Serb planes that had violated the U.N. no-fly zone in central Bosnia.

In 1996, Britain's Prince Charles and Princess Diana agreed to divorce after 15 years of marriage.

In 2005, at least 125 Iraqi police recruits and others were killed in a suicide bomb attack on a crowd outside a government office south of Baghdad.

In 2008, Prince Harry, third in line for the British throne, was pulled from the front lines in Afghanistan immediately after word got out that he was on army duty. He had spent 10 weeks in the war zone.

In 2009, radio broadcasting icon Paul Harvey, who entertained generations of listeners with his news and comments, died. He was 90.

In 2016, Spotlight won Best Picture, Leonardo DiCaprio won Best Actor (The Revenant) and Brie Larson won Best Actress (Room) in the 88th Academy Awards ceremony.