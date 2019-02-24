On This Day: Section of United Boeing 737 ripped away, 9 dead

Don Knotts, star of the TV sitcom "The Andy Griffith Show," arrives April 25, 2001, for the 5th anniversary party in New York of the cable network TV Land. On February 24, 2006, Knotts died of lung cancer. He was 81. File Photo by Ezio Petersen/UPI | License Photo

Prince Charles and Lady Diana pose for a photo on the grounds of Buckingham Palace following their engagement February 24, 1981. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Hustler Magazine publisher Larry Flynt arrives at the Supreme Court on December 2, 1987. On February 24, 1988, the U.S. Supreme Court overturned a $200,000 settlement awarded the Rev. Jerry Falwell over a parody of him in Hustler magazine. File Photo by Leighton Mark/UPI | License Photo

On February 24, 1989, nine people were killed when a 10-by-40-foot section of a United Airlines 747 ripped away from the jetliner's outer skin on a flight from Hawaii to New Zealand. File Photo courtesy of the National Transportation Safety Board

Feb. 24 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1803, the U.S. Supreme Court, in its Marbury v. Madison decision, ruled the power of the federal government was no greater than that of any individual state.

In 1868, Andrew Johnson, who succeeded Abraham Lincoln, was impeached by the U.S. House. Johnson, the first U.S. president to be impeached, was acquitted by a single vote three weeks later, ending a three-week trial in the Senate.

In 1916, under the eyes of the Kaiser, the German Crown Prince Wilhelm and his army smashed their way toward the fortress of Verdun, in France.

In 1933, Japan shocked the world, withdrawing from the League of Nations.

In 1945, U.S. troops took the Philippines capital of Manila from the Japanese.

In 1946, Juan Peron was elected president of Argentina.

In 1968, South Vietnam recapture the city of Hue, as the Tet Offensive comes to an end after 25 days of brutal combat.

In 1981, Britain's Prince Charles announced his engagement to Lady Diana Spencer.

In 1988, the U.S. Supreme Court defended the right to satirize public figures when it voted 8-0 to overturn a $200,000 settlement awarded the Rev. Jerry Falwell over a parody of him in Hustler magazine.

In 1989, nine people were killed when a 10-by-40-foot section of a United Airlines 747 ripped away from the jetliner's outer skin on a flight from Hawaii to New Zealand.

In 1991, after weeks of airstrikes, U.S.-led coalition forces began a ground campaign into Kuwait and southern Iraq as part of the Gulf War.

In 1992, General Motors announced a record $4.5 billion loss in 1991 and said it would close 21 plants and idle 74,000 workers over four years.

In 1995, diver Greg Louganis, who won four gold medals in the Olympic Games in 1984 and 1988, revealed he had AIDS during an interview on ABC's 20/20. News of his revelation hit the news days earlier.

In 2004, an earthquake struck Morocco, killing about 600 people and injuring hundreds more.

In 2006, Emmy-winning comic star Don Knotts, best known as Deputy Barney Fife on The Andy Griffith Show, died of lung cancer. He was 81.

In 2009, Taliban insurgents in Pakistan's militarily strategic Swat Valley agreed to a cease-fire, leaving them in charge of the area near the Afghan border.

In 2018, Canada's Sebastien Toutant won the gold medal in men's big air snowboarding, the first time the sport was held in the Winter Olympics.