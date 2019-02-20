A man stops to look at Georges Seurat's "Circus Sideshow" at The Metropolitan Museum of Art on February 21. The museum opened February 20, 1872. File Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

On February 20, 1998, Lipinski, 15, became the youngest winner of a ladies Olympic gold medal in figure skating.

Feb. 20 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1816, The Barber of Seville by Gioachino Rossini opened in Rome.

In 1872, the Metropolitan Museum of Art opened in New York City.

In 1938, Anthony Eden resigned as Britain's foreign secretary to protest the "appeasement" policy of Prime Minister Neville Chamberlain toward Nazi Germany.

In 1947, British Prime Minister Clement R. Attlee told the House of Commons that it was the government's "definite intention to take necessary steps to effect the transfer of power to responsible Indian hands by a date not later than June 1948."

In 1947, a portion of the Iraq Petroleum Co.'s pipeline, which carries oil from the rich fields in the Euphrates Valley to the Mediterranean at Jaffa, was blown up at two places in North Palestine in a new outburst of underground violence.

In 1962, astronaut John Glenn became the first American to orbit Earth. He landed safely after three orbits in a Mercury spacecraft. The previous year, Russian Yuri Gagarin was the first person to orbit Earth.

In 1991, U.S. troops penetrated Iraq, capturing up to 500 Iraqi soldiers.

In 1998, Tara Lipinski, 15, of the United States became the youngest winner of a ladies Olympic gold medal in figure skating.

In 2003, fire broke out during a rock concert at a West Warwick, R.I., nightclub, killing 100 people.

In 2008, a missile interceptor launched from a U.S. Navy ship knocked down a dying satellite 130 miles over the Pacific Ocean. Officials said the satellite contained 1,000 pounds of frozen toxic fuel.

In 2010, a minaret and part of the roof fell into a historic 18th-century mosque during services, killing at least 38 people and injuring 71 more in the ancient city of Meknes, Morocco.

In 2016, Cyclone Winston, the strongest tropical cyclone in the Southern Hemisphere with winds topping 180 mph, made landfall in Fiji. The storm would ultimately kill 44 people.

In 2018, Canadian duo Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir won gold in ice dance figure skating at the Pyeongchang Olympics, scoring a record 206.07 points. French team Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron won silver and American siblings Maia Shibutani and Alex Shibutani took bronze.