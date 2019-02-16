Trending Stories

State department issues Haiti travel warning as protests turn violent
28 Georgia students hospitalized after eating Valentine's candy
Trump declares emergency to fund border wall; Democrats promise fight
Congress passes spending bill; Trump to declare emergency over border
Hawaii lawmakers move to ban cigarettes -- eventually

Photo Gallery

 
King wins Best in Show at the Westminster dog show

Latest News

UPI Almanac for Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019
On This Day: Fidel Castro sworn in as Cuba's leader
Famous birthdays for Feb. 16: Elizabeth Olsen, John McEnroe
Stephen Curry's mom, Sonya, drains half-court shot
NBA commissioner Adam Silver unveils futuristic jerseys
 
Back to Article
/