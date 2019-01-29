On This Day: Football Hall of Fame inducts first class

U.S. Transportation Secretary Ray LaHood before President Barack Obama speaks to workers at the Daimler Detroit Diesel plant in Redford, Mich., on December 10, 2012. On January 29, 2013, he announced his resignation. File Photo by Jeff Kowalsky/UPI | License Photo

President George W. Bush addresses the nation during his first State of the Union on January 29, 2001, in Washington as Vice President Dick Cheney (L) and Rep. Dennis Hastert, R-Ill., listen on. File photo by Michael Kleinfeld/UPI | License Photo

A general view of the end zone pylon prior to the Dallas Cowboys game against the Arizona Cardinals at the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio, on August 3. On January 29, 1963, the first inductees of the Pro Football Hall of Fame included Sammy Baugh, Harold "Red" Grange, George Halas, Don Hutson and Jim Thorpe. File Photo by Aaron Josefczyk/UPI | License Photo

On January 29, 1979, Deng Xiaoping, deputy premier of China, and U.S. President Jimmy Carter signed accords reversing decades of U.S. opposition to the People's Republic of China. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Jan. 29 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1820, 10 years after mental illness forced him to retire from public life, Britain's King George III, who lost the American colonies, died at the age of 82.

In 1845, Edgar Allan Poe's The Raven was published.

In 1861, Kansas became the 34th state of the United States. It joined as a free or non-slavery state at a time when southern states were seceding from the Union.

In 1886, German Karl Benz was awarded a patent for the gasoline-driven automobile.

In 1900, eight baseball teams were organized as the professional American League. They were in Buffalo, N.Y.; Chicago; Cleveland; Detroit; Indianapolis; Kansas City, Mo.; Milwaukee and Minneapolis.

In 1963, the first inductees named for the Pro Football Hall of Fame included Sammy Baugh, Harold "Red" Grange, George Halas, Don Hutson, Earl "Curly" Lambeau, Bronko Nagurski and Jim Thorpe.

In 1979, Deng Xiaoping, deputy premier of China, and U.S. President Jimmy Carter signed accords reversing decades of U.S. opposition to the People's Republic of China.

In 1995, the San Francisco 49ers became the first team to win five Super Bowls when they routed the San Diego Chargers 49-26.

In 2000, delegates from more than 130 nations meeting in Montreal adopted the first global treaty regulating trade in genetically modified food products.

In 2002, U.S. President George W. Bush warned in his State of the Union address that the war on terrorism was just beginning, with thousands of potential terrorists "spread throughout the world like ticking time bombs." It was in this speech he referred to Iran, Iraq and North Korea as part of an "Axis of Evil."

In 2006, Sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah was sworn in as the 5th emir of Kuwait. He replaced the 4th emir, Sheikh Saad Al-Salim Al-Sabah, who ruled for nine days following the death of Sheikh Jaber Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah, 3rd emir of Kuwait.

In 2010, Scott Roeder was convicted of first-degree murder in the 2009 Wichita, Kan., church slaying of Dr. George Tiller, noted for performing late-term abortions. Roeder, 52, was sentenced to life in prison.

In 2013, Ray LaHood, U.S. transportation secretary, announced his resignation.

In 2014, the U.S. Federal Reserve, indicating optimism in the country's economic growth, announced a $10 billion cut in its monthly bond purchases.

In 2018, Marvel's Black Panther, starring Chadwick Boseman, Lupita Nyong'o, Michael B. Jordan and Danai Gurira, premiered in Hollywood. It grossed some $1.3 billion worldwide at the box office.