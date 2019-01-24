Trending Stories

After LA walkout, Denver teachers vote to strike
Across Mexico border from safe El Paso, violence surges in Juárez
Supreme Court agrees to hear first gun rights case in a decade
Shutdown putting federal workers into tough positions to cover lost income
4 arrested in plot to attack N.Y. Muslim community

Photo Gallery

 
Betty White turns 97: A look back

Latest News

On This Day: Thurgood Marshall dies
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Jan. 24, 2019
Famous birthdays for Jan. 24: Tatyana Ali, Justin Baldoni
Former South Korean chief justice arrested on court case manipulation
Trump says he will not give State of the Union address until shutdown ends
 
Back to Article
/