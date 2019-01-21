On This Day: Hillary Clinton becomes 67th secretary of state

Speaker of the House Newt Gingrich addresses the 1996 Republican National Committee Gala on January 24, 1996, in Washington, D.C. On January 21, 1997, the full U.S. House of Representatives voted 395-28 to reprimand Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., for violating House rules and misleading congressional investigators looking into his possible misuse of tax-exempt donations for political purposes. UPI File Photo | License Photo

A Russian communist activist holds a portrait of Soviet founder Vladimir Lenin in Moscow on April 22, 2006. On January 21, Lenin, architect of the Bolshevik Revolution and the first leader of the Soviet Union, died of a brain hemorrhage at the age of 54. File Photo by Anatoli Zhdanov/UPI | License Photo

Statue of Jefferson Davis, president of the Confederacy during the Civil War, stands in Statuary Hall in the U.S. Capitol on August 17 in Washington, D.C. On January 21, 1861, then-Sen. Davis, of Mississippi, resigned from the U.S. Senate, 12 days before Mississippi seceded from the Union. File Photo by Pete Marovich/UPI | License Photo

A Syrian man collects samples from the site of a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun, in Syria's northwestern Idlib province, on April 5. On January 21, 2014, a report from three former war-crimes prosecutors said they found evidence of widespread killings and torture by forces of the government of Syria. File Photo by Omar Haj Kadour/UPI | License Photo

Hispanic Federation President Jose Calderon makes remarks before pro-immigration demonstrators supporting the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program outside the U.S. Capitol on Friday in Washington, D.C. On January 21, Jan. 21, 2003, the U.S. Census Bureau said Hispanics had moved past African Americans as the largest minority group in the United States. Photo by Mike Theiler/UPI | License Photo

On January 21, 2009, Sen. Hillary Clinton, D-N.Y., won near-unanimous Senate confirmation as U.S. secretary of state. She took the oath of office later that day. File Photo by Matthew Cavanaugh/UPI | License Photo

Jan. 21 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1793, French King Louis XVI was executed in Paris, ending more than a thousand years of continuous French monarchy.

In 1861, Mississippi Sen. Jefferson Davis resigned from the U.S. Senate 12 days before Mississippi seceded from the Union. He later became president of the Confederate States of America.

In 1915, the English steamer Durward, traveling from Leith to Rotterdam, was torpedoed and sunk by a German submarine near the mouth of the Meuse. The crew was rescued by a Dutch pilot boat and landed at the Hook.

In 1924, Vladimir Lenin, architect of the Bolshevik Revolution and the first leader of the Soviet Union, died of a brain hemorrhage at the age of 54.

In 1949, Generalissimo Chiang Kai-shek headed for exile, resigned his position as president of Nationalist China to clear the way for negotiations with the Chinese Communists to end China's three-year civil war.

In 1954, in odd news, a Connecticut man obtained a divorce on grounds of desertion after concluding his wife wasn't coming back. She left 45 years before.

In 1954, the world's first atomic-powered submarine, the Nautilus, was launched at Groton, Conn.

In 1976, the supersonic Concorde airplane was put into service by Britain and France.

In 1977, U.S. President Jimmy Carter pardoned American Vietnam War-era draft evaders and ordered a case-by-case study of deserters.

In 1990, U.S. tennis star John McEnroe became the first player to be disqualified from the Australian Open after an outburst in which he broke his racquet, yelled at a linesman and erupted into a string of curses.

In 1996, an overloaded ferry, the Gurita, capsized during a storm off the coast of Sumatra, Indonesia, killing 340 people.

In 1997, the full U.S. House of Representatives voted 395-28 to reprimand Speaker Newt Gingrich, R-Ga., for violating House rules and misleading congressional investigators looking into his possible misuse of tax-exempt donations for political purposes.

In 2003, the U.S. Census Bureau said Hispanics had moved past African Americans as the largest minority group in the United States.

In 2009, Sen. Hillary Clinton, D-N.Y., won near-unanimous Senate confirmation as U.S. secretary of state. She took the oath of office later that day.

In 2009, Toyota overtook General Motors in annual sales to become the largest automaker on the planet.

In 2010, the U.S. Supreme Court, in a far-reaching and controversial 5-4 decision, ruled that the government cannot restrict the spending of corporations and unions for political campaigns.

In 2012, signaling what observers believed to be a new political era in Egypt, Islamist parties won 47 percent of the seats in parliamentary elections.

In 2014, a report from three former war-crimes prosecutors said they found evidence of widespread killings and torture by forces of the government of Syria. The report, which included thousands of photographs apparently smuggled out of the war-torn country, told of killings that were "systematic, ordered and directed from above."

In 2017, millions of people gathered worldwide for the Women's March protesting the election of President Donald Trump, who was inaugurated the day before. Up to 500,000 attended the Washington, D.C., event.

In 2018, the New England Patriots beat the Jacksonville Jaguars 24-20 to win the AFC Championship and the Philadelphia Eagles beat the Minnesota Vikings 38-7 to win the NFC Championship. The Eagles would go on to defeat the Patriots 41-33 to win Super Bowl LII.