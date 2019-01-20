Trending Stories

Trump's offer: Dreamers protection 'compromise' to end 4-week shutdown
Thousands participate in Women's Marches across U.S.
376 migrants tunnel under Ariz. border fence for asylum requests
Second victim dies from NYC hammer attack
Trump visits Dover Air Force Base to meet families of Americans killed in Syria

Photo Gallery

 
Coming of Age Day celebrations in Tokyo

Latest News

Famous birthdays for Jan. 20: Rainn Wilson, Bill Maher
On This Day: Barack Obama inaugurated as 44th president
UPI Almanac for Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019
Australian Open: No. 2 Kerber upset; Nadal advances to quarters
Reds finalizing trade for Yankees RHP Sonny Gray
 
Back to Article
/