On This Day: Clinton asks for special counsel in Whitewater probe

On January 12, 1912, industrialist Andrew Carnegie, pictured in 1913, lined up with the anti-trust view of former President Theodore Roosevelt as against the trust dissolution plans of President Taft today in testimony before the Stanley Committee. File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

Turkish police stand guard as forensic experts inspect the site of a blast in the Blue Mosque area in Istanbul's tourist hub of Sultanahmet, Turkey on January 12, 2016. File Photo by Ali Turkel/UPI | License Photo

On January 12, 1932, Hattie Caraway, D-Ark., pictured in 1936, became the first woman elected to serve a full term as a United States senator. File Photo by Library of Congress/UPI

U.S. President Bill Clinton speaks as Janet Reno, the first female nominee for attorney general, listens in the Rose Garden of the White House in Washington on February 11, 1993. On January 12, 1994, Clinton asked Reno to appoint an independent counsel to investigate the Whitewater land deal. UPI File Photo | License Photo

Jan. 12 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1912, industrialist Andrew Carnegie lined up with the anti-trust view of former President Theodore Roosevelt as against the trust dissolution plans of President Taft today in testimony before the Stanley Committee.

In 1919, UP correspondent John Graudenz arrested by German troops while en route to the scene of an attack in Berlin, he was later released.

In 1921, Judge Kenesaw Mountain Landis was elected the first commissioner of Major League Baseball.

In 1932, Hattie Caraway, D-Ark., became the first woman elected to serve a full term as a United States senator.

In 1943, the U.S. wartime Office of Price Administration said standard frankfurters would be replaced during World War II by "Victory Sausages" consisting of a mixture of meat and soy meal.

In 1986, U.S. Rep. Bill Nelson, D-Fla., traveled into space aboard the shuttle Columbia.

In 1994, U.S. President Bill Clinton asked Attorney General Janet Reno to appoint an independent counsel to investigate the Whitewater land deal affair that involved him and the first lady. Reno names New York lawyer Robert Fiske.

In 2003, Maurice Gibb, 53, of the Bee Gees, died of complications from an intestinal blockage.

In 2006, about 350 people were crushed to death by a stampeding crowd at the entrance to Jamarat Bridge in Mina, Saudi Arabia, during a pilgrimage to Mecca.

In 2010, a magnitude-7 earthquake dealt Haiti and its capital Port-au-Prince a catastrophic blow, killing at least 100,000 people. The massive quake crippled the already-strained infrastructure of the island nation and sparked a cholera outbreak that killed thousands over the next several years.

In 2013, a bus struck a pole on the side of a road in Nepal and plunged 700 feet down a slope. Authorities said the accident killed at least 30 people and injured many others.

In 2014, Six world powers (Britain, China, France, Germany, Russia and the United States) and Iran agreed on a plan to restrict Iranian nuclear operations in return for the easing of some economic sanctions. U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry said, "We've taken a critical, significant step forward towards reaching a verifiable resolution that prevents Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon."

In 2016, 10 people died and 15 were injured in a bombing near the historic Blue Mosque in Istanbul, Turkey.

In 2017, President Barack Obama surprised Vice President Joe Biden with the Medal of Freedom. The visibly moved Biden told the president, "Mr. President, I'm indebted to you, I'm indebted to your friendship."