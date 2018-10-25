Trending Stories

Explosive devices sent to Barack Obama, Hillary Clinton, CNN
Republicans hold cash lead over Dems in final midterms push
WWII fighter plane in Nazi livery crashes on LA-area freeway
Jackpot! Winning Mega Millions ticket worth $1.6B sold in S.C.
Cross-border life in Juárez, El Paso: Work, family -- and long waits

Photo Gallery

 
2,000-year-old stone inscription on display in Jerusalem

Latest News

Famous birthdays for Oct. 25: Katy Perry, Craig Robinson
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018
On This Day: Japan uses kamikaze unit for first time
Defector: Sanctions have not curbed North Korea 'guest workers'
Orlando Bloom to read bedtime story on 'CBeebies'
 
Back to Article
/