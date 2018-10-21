Trending Stories

USC victims to split $215M in alleged sex abuse settlement
Mega Millions jackpot estimated to reach $1.6 billion
Texas girl at center of life support battle dies
Blunt force killed 20 in N.Y. limo crash, autopsies show
63 infant bodies found at second Detroit funeral home

Photo Gallery

 
German Chancellor Angela Merkel makes official visit to Israel

Latest News

UPI Almanac for Sunday, Oct. 21, 2018
Famous birthdays for Oct. 21: Kim Kardashian, Hope Hicks
On This Day: Coal slag buries Welsh school, killing 148
College Football Roundup: No. 2 Ohio State rocked by Purdue
NLCS: Dodgers erupt past Brewers, face Red Sox in World Series
 
Back to Article
/