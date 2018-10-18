Trending Stories

Sen. Heitkamp campaign ad used sexual assault victims' names without permission
Trump: Saudi Prince 'totally denied' knowledge of journalist's disappearance
CDC confirms 62 cases of rare, polio-like neurological condition
Trump warns Honduras over migrant 'caravan' heading to U.S.
Hungary's homeless population face jail time for sleeping on the street

Photo Gallery

 
South Korean President Moon makes state visit to Paris

Latest News

Famous birthdays for Oct. 18: Zac Efron, Lindsey Vonn
UPI Almanac for Thursday, Oct. 18, 2018
On This Day: Benazir Bhutto's convoy attacked; dozens dead
Video shows Chicago cop in unmarked car shoot unarmed, autistic man
Former USA Gymnastics president arrested for tampering in Nassar sex abuse case
 
Back to Article
/