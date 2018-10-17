Trending Stories

On This Day: Americans give Black Power salute at Olympics
Microsoft co-founder Paul Allen dead at 65
Most F-35s cleared for flight operations after grounding last week
Maryland police officer charged with raping woman at traffic stop
Trump raises $100M for 2020 re-election campaign

Photo Gallery

 
2,000-year-old stone inscription on display in Jerusalem

Latest News

On This Day: Mother Teresa awarded Nobel Peace Prize
UPI Almanac for Wednesday, Oct. 17, 2018
Famous birthdays for Oct. 17: Alan Jackson, Eminem
Sen. Heitkamp campaign ad used sexual assault victims' names without permission
Alaska lieutenant governor resigns after "inappropriate comments"
 
Back to Article
/