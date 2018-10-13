On This Day: Italy declares war on Germany

Spectators watch the arrival of the United States Navy's, "Great White Fleet," upon its arrival into Sydney Harbor in 1908. On October 13, 1775, the Continental Congress ordered construction of America's first naval fleet. File Photo courtesy Australian National Maritime Museum/UPI

The White House is illuminated with pink light in honor of National Breast Cancer Awareness Month, in Washington, D.C., on October 1. On October 13, 1792, the cornerstone to the White House in Washington was laid. It would be November 1800 before the first presidential family -- that of John Adams -- moved in. Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Chilean miner Florencio Avalos, the first of 33 trapped miners to be rescued, hugs President Sebastian Pinera and his son at the surface of the San Jose Mine near Copiapo, Chile, just after midnight October 13, 2010. Photo courtesy the Chilean government | License Photo

Italian soldiers are taken prisoner by Germany in Corfu, Greece, in September 1943. On October 13, 1943, conquered by the Allies, Italy declared war on Germany, its Axis former partner. File Photo courtesy of the German Federal Archives

Oct. 13 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1775, the Continental Congress ordered construction of America's first naval fleet.

In 1792, the cornerstone to the White House in Washington was laid. It would be November 1800 before the first presidential family -- that of John Adams -- moved in.

In 1903, the Boston Americans (later known as the Red Sox) beat the Pittsburgh Pirates to win the first modern World Series, five games to three.

In 1917, up to 100,000 people gathered in Fatima, Portugal, for the "Miracle of the Sun" and its strange solar activity and, for many, a reported glimpse of the Virgin Mary.

In 1943, conquered by the Allies, Italy declared war on Germany, its Axis former partner.

In 1972, Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571 carrying 45 people, including a rugby team from Montevideo, crashed in the Andes mountains. It would take 72 days for rescuers to learn the fate of the survivors, and by that time, only 16 were left to tell their story. The survivor's harrowing story was brought to the big screen in the 1993 feature film, Alive.

In 1972, more than 170 people were killed in a Soviet airliner crash near Moscow's Sheremetyevo International Airport.

In 1987, Costa Rican President Oscar Arias Sanchez was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize -- the first winner from Central America. Arias was recognized for his work promoting democracy and peace in Central America.

In 1990, Syrian forces move into Lebanon, removing Christian militia leader General Michel Aoun from power, effectively ending the Lebanese Civil War.

In 1994, two months after the Irish Republican Army announced a cease-fire, the Ulster Volunteer Force and Ulster Freedom Fighters, the two main paramilitary groups fighting to keep Northern Ireland with its Protestant majority in the United Kingdom, announced a cease-fire.

In 2003, renowned U.S. jockey Bill Shoemaker, winner of nearly 9,000 races, died at his home in San Marino, Calif. He was 72.

In 2010, after more than two months entombed half a mile under the Chilean desert, the first of 33 trapped miners were pulled to safety in a narrow passageway drilled through more than 2,000 feet of rock, to be followed in the next 24 hours by the rest of the crew in a dramatic finale to a remarkable rescue mission.

In 2013, a stampede by masses of worshipers crossing a bridge over the Sindh River at a Hindu festival in India's Madhya Pradesh state killed more than 100 people and injured scores of others. A police official said people panicked as rumors spread that the bridge was collapsing.

In 2016, singer-songwriter Bob Dylan won the Nobel Prize for Literature. Dylan said he was honored by the reward, but missed the ceremony to receive it because of "pre-existing commitments." He picked it up in April 2017.