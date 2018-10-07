Trending Stories

Deadly car explosion in Pennsylvania was murder-suicide, ATF says
Farm bill expiration puts dozens of programs on hold
Kavanaugh sworn in as Supreme Court justice
Labor Dept.: Unemployment, job growth down in September
On This Day: Truman gives first televised White House address

Photo Gallery

 
Moments from the Paris Motor Show

Latest News

On This Day: Terrorists hijack Italian cruise ship
Famous birthdays for Oct. 7: Thom Yorke, Toni Braxton
UPI Almanac for Sunday, Oct. 7, 2018
College Football Roundup: Texas stuns Oklahoma
MLB Postseason Roundup: Yankees bounce back, Astros take command
 
Back to Article
/