On This Day: Terrorists hijack Italian cruise ship

Oct. 7 (UPI) -- On this date in history:

In 1913, for the first time, Henry Ford's entire Highland Park automobile factory was run on a continuously moving assembly line.

In 1916, Georgia Tech defeats Cumberland University 222-0 in the most lopsided college football game in American history.

In 1949, less than five months after Britain, the United States and France established the Federal Republic of Germany in West Germany, the Democratic Republic of Germany (East Germany) was proclaimed within the Soviet occupation zone.

In 1958, the U.S. manned space-flight project, originally called Project Astronaut, is officially approved, and renamed Project Mercury.

In 1963, President John F. Kennedy signs the Limited Test Ban Treaty. Signed by the Soviet Union, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the treaty was developed to slow the nuclear arms race and reduce the amount of nuclear fallout in the earth's atmosphere.

In 1985, a mudslide in Ponce, Puerto Rico, killed an estimated 500 people in the island's worst disaster of the 20th century.

In 1985, Palestinian terrorists hijacked the Italian cruise ship Achille Lauro after it left Alexandria, Egypt, killing one American.

In 1991, Slovenia and Croatia formally declared secession from Yugoslavia.

In 2000, Vojislav Kostunica was sworn in as Yugoslavia's president.

In 2003, Californians voted to recall Democratic Gov. Gray Davis and elected actor Arnold Schwarzenegger, a Republican, as their new governor.

In 2004, Cambodian King Norodom Sihanouk abdicated the throne.

In 2005, the International Atomic Energy Agency and its director general, Mohamed ElBaradei, were awarded the Nobel Peace Prize.

In 2009, a statue of blind and deaf 7-year-old Helen Keller at the moment she got a sense of language was unveiled at the U.S. Capitol. She is shown at a pump with water running into one hand while alphabet motions on her other hand (by teacher Anne Sullivan) spell "w-a-t-e-r." Keller went on to become a world-famous speaker and author of a dozen books.

In 2012, 14-year incumbent Hugo Chavez easily defeated challenger Henrique Capriles in Venezuela's presidential election. Officials said voter turnout was 81 percent. Chavez died five months later.

In 2013, seven Egyptian soldiers were killed by insurgents a day after at least 53 other people died in clashes between security forces and supporters of ousted President Mohamed Morsi. Interim Prime Minister Hazem Beblawi said in a televised address it was a "critical time" for Egypt and appealed to the people to "stand together, be optimistic about the future."

In 2017, protesters gathered in cities throughout Russia to protest against President Vladimir Putin on the occasion of his 65th birthday. A watchdog group said police arrested some 271 people involved in the demonstrations encouraged by opposition leader Alexei Navalny.